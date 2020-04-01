Inmate at Seneca County Jail dies in apparent suicide

A 27-year-old man incarcerated in the Seneca County Jail was found unconscious and hanging from a bed sheet Tuesday evening, the Seneca Count Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

A corrections officer found Loyd Barnes, of Lodi, while doing checks Tuesday around 8:46 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a Wednesday news release. "Barnes was locked in a cell by himself at the time and had just been checked on by Corrections," according to the release.

The officer took him down and started life-saving measures, but Barnes succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the scene "despite vigorous effort by corrections officers, Sheriff's deputies and South Seneca Ambulance staff," according to the release.

While an investigation into Barnes's death is ongoing, preliminary findings indicate that it was self-inflicted. The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an examination.

Barnes was incarcerated on alleged parole violations and was previously convicted of first-degree reckless endangerment in 2018 and second-degree attempted criminal sexual act in 2013, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate data base.

