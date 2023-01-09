'It could happen anywhere': Cayuga County submits domestic terrorism prevention plan

Meeting an end-of-year deadline by a handful of days, Cayuga County has submitted a plan to the state that's aimed at preventing domestic terrorism incidents within its borders.

The Cayuga County Legislature received an overview of the plan at its reorganization meeting Jan. 3 from Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an order in 2022 that counties had to develop these plans.

Once the mandate was issued, stakeholders in the county joined together to begin the process of forming the plan. Schenck said state grant funding helped hire Tetra Tech as a consultant.

"We utilized the grant funding to put this plan together, and we're also going to have some additional monies to implement some parts of the plan, some training and cover some of the costs associated with it," he said. "The primary purpose of this plan is to identify, address and mitigate the risk of targeted violence and/or domestic violent extremism in our community."

Schenck said, he, Lauren Walsh, director of community services for the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center and other officials were already developing a threat assessment and management team before Hochul's mandate was issued.

"We're looking to expand upon our threat assessment and management team concept, so right now, we're utilizing that concept to address threatening behavior in schools," Schenck continued. "We want to expand that beyond our school districts; we want to expand that out to any threatening behavior, we want to take a proactive approach to identifying people that could bring harm (to) citizens in our community, instead of a reactive approach and dealing with potential violence down the road."

The plan also involves educating the public, Schenck said.

"We're going to need the public's support to identify people moving forward and making sure that if somebody sees something concerning, that they have the opportunity and ability to report that to us or that we can act upon that, because we need to stop this individual from acting upon something that they may be planning to do, something that their mental health may be taking them in a direction that will cause them to do something violent," he said. "We need to intervene as soon as we can, so that's going to take the community's help. It might be a family member, it might be a neighbor, it might be a fellow student in school or a teacher, we're going to need to work to educate the public and create a platform that will allow people to let us know when they're seeing concerning behavior like that."

Improving intelligence gathering is also important, Schenck said.

"We gather intelligence, we share intelligence, but we can always do better. We need to make sure that we're expanding our ability to share intelligence locally, at the state level and nationally," he said.

Schenck also talked about the importance of continued active shooter training.

"Our law enforcement agencies, we need to make sure that we're continuing to do active shooter training drills," he said. "I know this a hard thing to think about, but when when you look across the country and you see those headlines every day of a shooting situation and scenario that's taken place somewhere, in many cases, they're small communities such as ours. I'm certain that those communities had no idea that that was going to happen there."

Cayuga County's plan also entails "target hardening," Schenck said, ensuring that measures are being taken to prevent violence from happening in schools, municipal buildings and other local infrastructure which could be a potential location for threatening behavior.

The sheriff emphasized that he wasn't talking about these issues "to scare everyone in our community," but he wants to make sure that people understand "we can't bury our heads in the sand."

"It could happen anywhere. It could happen in Cayuga County, it could happen anywhere, and as we've seen the headlines, it has happened in places where you never would have thought something like that would happen," Schenck said. "So I'm proud of the partnerships we've developed and the way that we're working together with the different agencies in our community to address these incidents."

"We're not working in silos anymore. Over the course of my career, I've seen a lot of cases where the sheriff's office might do their thing to try to make sure a certain situation was dealt with, (the mental health office) might do their own thing, the school districts are doing their own thing, maybe a business or another location has something going on and they're doing their own thing. We can't operate that way anymore.

"We've got to partner, we've got to communicate, we've got to work in a multi-disciplinary way to identify, address and mitigate and manage these potential threats in our community. I see a lot of opportunity here to make sure that we intervene in cases where somebody could be potentially violent down the road."

Schenck said he believes the plan will need to be updated each year, but "I'm very confident, with the stakeholders we have at the table, that that won't be any problem, to make sure we're addressing these things the way that they need to be dealt with."

Earlier in the presentation, Schenck acknowledged people and groups who helped with the plan, including the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office, the mental health office and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES District Superintendent Brian Hartwell.

After Schenck finished, Legislature Chair David Gould, the former county sheriff, praised the work Schenck and others put into the plan.

"There probably were 15 to 20 meetings with a bunch of people to get this thing accomplished and they did (that) on time and I really appreciate that, great job," Gould said.