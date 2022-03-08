Judge denies Auburn police officer's request to dismiss sex abuse charge

The Auburn school resource officer facing a sex abuse charge is accused of forcing a 14-year-old student to touch his private area over his clothes while in his Auburn High School office last month, according to the felony complaint filed against him.

Auburn Police Department Officer William Morrissey III, 32, of Whitehead Lane, Throop, was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty and was sent to county jail on $25,000 cash bail after arraignment that night, then he posted bail Friday morning and was released.

Morrissey appeared Tuesday morning in Auburn City Court before Judge David Thurston. He came to the proceeding by himself, wearing a navy blue suit and tie.

Aside from saying "do you think got enough?" to a photographer taking pictures outside the courtroom, he declined to speak about his case to The Citizen.

During the appearance before Thurston, Morrissey's lawyer, George Hildebrandt, asked for a dismissal of the felony charge, arguing that the evidence presented at this point failed to meet the threshold for the charge.

Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano told the court that evidence was still being processed and turned over to the defense, but it included a video-recorded statement from the alleged victim in which she described Morrissey — while armed and wearing his police uniform — grabbing her hand and placing it on his erect penis over his clothes.

"Definitely we think that meets the threshold (for the felony sex abuse charge)," DeStefano told the judge.

Thurston agreed with the prosecution and denied the dismissal request. He issued an updated order of protection for the alleged victim in the case, instructing Morrissey not to have any contact with the girl, including any contact via a third party. Thurston also moved the case to Cayuga County Court because it involves a felony count.

According to court records from the case obtained by The Citizen, the sexual abuse charge stemmed from the allegation that Morrissey, while inside his office at the high school last month, grabbed the girl's hand and made "her touch his erect penis, over his clothes."

For the endangering the welfare of a child charge, the complaint accuses Morrissey of "kissing and touching intimate parts" with the girl on multiple occasions in the city of Auburn, including at the high school, during February.

The official misconduct charge stems from the allegation that Morrissey used his position as a police officer and SRO to engage in inappropriate physical contact "with intent to obtain the benefit of his own sexual gratification."

Court records also include a transcript excerpt from a recorded telephone call Thursday between the alleged victim and Morrissey in which he tells her not to tell anyone about physical contact between them.

Morrissey, who started with APD in March 2016 and began working as an SRO in August 2018, was put on unpaid leave last week pending the outcome of the criminal case as well as an internal city investigation.

City Manager Jeff Dygert and APD Chief James Slayton said last week they received identical anonymous complaints about Morrissey in the mail on Feb. 28. Morrissey was removed from his post as SRO the next day, while APD started an internal investigation into the anonymous claim. That quickly evolved into a criminal investigation by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, culminating with Morrissey's arrest on Thursday afternoon.

Under the most serious of the charges Morrissey faces, the maximum sentence for a conviction would be seven years in prison with three to 10 years of post-release supervision.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call Detective Lt. Frederick Cornelius at (315) 253-6562. Tips also can be sent to tips@cayugacounty.us or be made anonymously at through the sheriff's website at www.cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. Any member of the sheriff’s office can also be reached at (315) 253-1179.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

