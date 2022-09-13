Judge dismisses most of Cayuga Nation's RICO suit against Montezuma biz

A federal judge has dismissed two out of three counts of the Cayuga Nation's lawsuit against a Montezuma smoke shop and denied the nation's motion for a preliminary injunction against the business.

The defendants in the lawsuit are now seeking damages from the nation due to the closure of the Seneca Falls smoke shop that preceded the Montezuma one, as well as attorney's fees.

The lawsuit, filed by the nation's governing council this spring, alleged that Pipekeepers Tobacco & Gas, 7153 Route 90, was stealing business from the nation and operating without its authority.

Specifically, the suit alleged that Pipekeepers owner Dusty Parker and several codefendants were involved in a "pattern of racketeering activities," including money laundering and the sale of untaxed cigarettes and marijuana. The nation sued on the grounds that the defendants were violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and sought $15 million in damages.

In a decision filed Aug. 12, however, Judge Brenda Sannes of the U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York, granted the defendants' motion to dismiss the RICO violation and RICO conspiracy counts of the suit. The third count, investment of racketeering income, can proceed. In a statement to The Citizen, the nation's governing council said it was "pleased" by that part of the decision.

"The Nation will continue to vigorously pursue its preserved RICO claim through discovery and a trial on the merits," the statement said.

In her decision, Sannes wrote that the nation failed to show that it had been directly damaged by Pipekeepers, a prerequisite of civil RICO proceedings.

"There are no specific factual allegations in the Complaint showing that Defendants’ alleged money laundering and sale of marijuana, however illegal, has harmed the Cayuga Nation," she wrote.

"With respect to Defendants’ trafficking of contraband cigarettes or contraband smokeless tobacco in violation of the (Contraband Cigarette Trafficking Act), it appears that any direct harm would be to the governmental entities entitled to the payment of taxes," she continued. "The Cayuga Nation’s loss of revenue could have resulted from factors other than Defendants’ alleged sale of cigarettes."

In denying the nation's motion for a preliminary injunction, Sannes said it failed to prove irreparable harm to the nation's reputation.

"The Cayuga Nation has not provided any evidence that that Defendants’ conduct has had a negative impact on Cayuga Nation’s customers’ beliefs about Cayuga Nation businesses or that customers are refusing to do business at Cayuga Nation stores," she wrote. "It has provided no evidence that the Montezuma Pipekeepers displays any affiliation with Cayuga Nation."

Sannes provided another reason for dismissing the RICO counts against one of the defendants, Paul Meyer, who sold the Montezuma property to Parker and subleased him the Seneca Falls location of Pipekeepers. Parker was forcibly evicted from that location by the nation on Jan. 1. In 2016, he opened a short-lived smoke shop behind the Finger Lakes Drive-In in Aurelius, which Meyer also owns.

In her decision, Sannes refuted the nation's argument that Meyer's transactions with Parker "formed the bedrock of the RICO Enterprise's ground operation."

"The Complaint alleges nothing about the relationship between any of the Parker Defendants and Meyer," Sannes wrote, noting that he sold the property to Parker for $180,000 six months after buying it for $30,000. "There are no facts about either property or the transactions themselves that would allow a plausible inference that Meyer ... had any part in directing the alleged enterprise's affairs."

Sannes' decision came two months after staying the proceedings until they played out in Cayuga Nation Civil Court, a doctrine known as tribal exhaustion. On Aug. 1, she was notified they had been.

Following her decision, a counterclaim was filed Aug. 26 by Parker, his wife, Nora Weber, and Pipekeepers employee Andrew Hernandez, while another was filed the same day by Meyer. Both counterclaims seek an unspecified amount of damages from the nation stemming from its purchase of the Seneca Falls location of Pipekeepers in December and subsequent eviction of the business.

Parker alleges the nation has seized approximately $200,000 of gas, inventory and personal property, hacked Pipekeepers data and damaged his business. The nation has since opened a Lakeside Trading store at the location, 126 E. Bayard St., and Parker accused it of selling his inventory. The counterclaim called the nation's actions "conscious, intentional, wanton, malicious and criminal."

Meyer alleges the nation has refused to allow him access to the Seneca Falls property, which he argues is his right due to a four-year commercial lease agreement with its previous owner, the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma. The nation has also interfered with Meyer's property stored there, he said. Like Parker, he seeks both damages and attorneys' fees through the counterclaim.

The nation's governing council said it was pleased the defendants "have finally been forced to answer the allegations" in their counterclaims, which the nation called "meritless" and will move to dismiss.

"In all events, the Nation looks forward to vindicating its rights under the federal RICO statute through the judicial process," the council's statement said.