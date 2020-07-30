Judge orders DHS to explain misleading statements in Trusted Traveler case

"Even though DHS is now begrudgingly allowing New Yorkers back into Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs, the agency is offering no assurance they will not reimpose its ban, once again, if this lawsuit is dismissed," James said Wednesday. "We will continue to defend New York’s sovereign rights and will fight to protect our state’s residents because we won’t allow the president to bully New Yorkers and use our state as a political punching bag.”

In a court filing Tuesday, James said the court ought to figure out why DHS officials misled federal lawyers into arguing that the Green Light law was unique.

Beyond that, "following entry of judgment, plaintiffs intend to seek their attorneys’ fees and costs in this litigation," James added.

In response to those letters, Furman issued that order Wednesday calling on the Trump administration to explain how it had filed misleading information with the court. Furman's order also:

• Set out a schedule by which the Trump administration must explain why it thinks the James lawsuit should be declared moot, along with a timetable for James' response.