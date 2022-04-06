Judge orders FBI to reconsider Cayuga Nation Police Dept.'s status

A judge has ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation to reconsider its decision denying the Cayuga Nation Police Department access to highly sensitive law enforcement databases.

In a March 29 ruling that granted and denied motions made by both sides in a federal lawsuit brought by the Cayuga Nation, U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth of the District of Columbia said the FBI's denial was "arbitrary and capricious."

He stopped short, however, of ordering the agency to grant the nation's application for what's called an "Originating Agency Identification Number" for its police department, which would authorize access to FBI-administered databases that are used by law enforcement agencies around the nation.

The Cayuga Nation first applied for its access to the National Crime Information Center in 2018, shortly after forming the police department at the direction of the nation's governing council run by Clint Halftown. The Halftown council in 2017 successfully secured recognition as the nation's federal representative and governing leader from the U.S. Department Interior.

Another group of Cayuga Nation citizens have long disputed Halftown's leadership status, saying he's been removed under traditional tribal law. The dispute has been entangled in state and federal lawsuits for nearly two decades, and has lead to violent clashes at times on nation-owned land in Cayuga and Seneca counties.

That leadership dispute was one of the reasons the FBI said it could not grant the Cayuga Nation Police Department the official recognition that would grant it access to the databases.

Following the original denial by the FBI, the Cayuga Nation re-applied on June 5, 2020, but the federal agency denied that application five days later. In an explanation of its determination, according the judge's decision, the FBI "cited the fact that 'the Tribe does not have lands in Trust; the fact that the New York Court of Appeals recently identified a 'serious dispute about who represents the lawful government' of the Nation; the fact that the Department of the Interior 'does not have any relationship' with the Nation PD; and the fact that the BIA had not 'commissioned' the Nation PD."

The nation filed its lawsuit challenging the FBI's decision on Nov. 3, 2020. It argued that the FBI's reasoning was factually inaccurate and also did not follow a federal law known as the Tribal Law and Order Act of 2010. The nation asked the judge to vacate the FBI's denial and order the agency to grant the Cayuga Nation PD access to the databases.

In agreeing to vacate the FBI's denial, the judge said the federal agency "relied on a 'slew of considerations' that are irrelevant under the (Tribal Law and Order Act)."

That act, the judge said, requires the FBI must only focus on three issues in evaluating the Cayuga Nation's application: "(1) whether the Nation PD were tribal justice officials; (2) whether the Nation PD served an Indian tribe; and (3) whether the Nation had criminal jurisdiction over its Indian country."

The FBI's explanations cited incidents in which it said the Cayuga Nation PD failed to show "restraint," such as its February 2020 seizure and demolition of buildings in Seneca County previously controlled by anti-Halftown nation citizens, followed by violent clashes on the property at a protest of that action a week later.

"The Nation’s unilateral demolition of property, detention of Tribe members, and subsequent violence were serious matters that weakened the trust that the Nation’s government can operate at this time in a harmonious nature with the other governments and law enforcement officers that share the same geography,” the FBI said.

But the judge said such considerations were irrelevant to the federal law at hand.

"Congress did not mandate that the FBI shall grant an ORI only to a tribal law enforcement agency that operates harmoniously with other governments in the area. It did not instruct the FBI to grant an ORI only to tribes that have FBI-approved 'Tribal laws protecting its members,'" the decision said. "It did not grant the FBI the authority to deny a tribal law enforcement agency’s application based on an 'unwillingness' to use restraint. ... Still, the FBI denied the application based on the above-mentioned factors — factors manifestly different from the narrow criteria Congress provided."

What the judge's ruling did not do, however, is grant the Cayuga Nation's motion for an injunction that would automatically give it access to the FBI databases. To do so, the ruling said, would be going too far.

"The FBI did not refuse to consider the ORI application at all," the decision states. "Instead, the FBI determined that the three requirements triggering a mandatory duty were not met — so it did not perform that duty. While the FBI exceeded the bounds set by Congress in making that determination ... the Court will not go so far as to say that the FBI has no judgment or discretion in determining whether the three TLOA criteria are met."

The decision directs the FBI to provide "additional explanation and investigation consistent with this opinion."

In a press release, the Cayuga Nation hailed the decision as a victory.

"As a legal, recognized, and lawfully established law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over lands and matters on the Cayuga Nation’s Reservation, the Cayuga Nation Police Department is entitled to access these criminal databases,” Halftown said. “As we continue to expand our law enforcement department, having the ability to communicate with other departments and obtain critical information from these databases will help the CNPD maintain peace and safety within the boundaries of the Cayuga Nation reservation.”

The FBI division handling the lawsuit did not respond to a request for comment.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

