Judge rejects Cayuga County drug dealer's request for probation

A drug dealer's request to be placed on probation instead of being sent to prison was rejected Tuesday in Cayuga County Court.

Charles Leavens, 31, was sentenced by Judge Mark Fandrich for fourth-degree sale of a controlled substance, a class F felony. The proceeding was partially held remotely, but Leavens and his attorney, John Price, were in court for the sentencing.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Leavens previously appeared in court Sept. 15 and pleaded guilty to the sale charge in satisfaction of three other charges — another sale charge and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child — but sentencing had been adjourned.

Budelmann also noted that Leavens was previously convicted of selling drugs illegally. Budelmann said Tuesday that Leavens said in his presentence investigation report that he was selling to help his children, but Budelmann said it was determined one of his children was present during the sales.

"Judge, this defendant was selling prescription drugs given out to try to help people who are addicted to drugs get over their addiction," Budelmann said. "The defendant's sale of them indicates either he didn't need as much as he was getting or didn't need it at all."