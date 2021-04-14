Jury finds man guilty of trying to rob Cayuga County bank, burglarizing residence

A Cayuga County jury this week convicted a Red Creek man for attempting to rob a northern Cayuga County bank and later burglarizing a nearby residence in 2019.

Following a trial that began April 5 with jury selection, a jury of seven women and five men returned their verdict Tuesday on multiple charges for Jason A. Ingleston, 43, with a last known address of 6031 Manley Drive in Red Creek. Ingleston was convicted of second-degree burglary and third-degree attempted robbery, both felonies, and acquitted on a misdemeanor petit larceny charge.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina prosecuted the case, which was presided over by Cayuga County Court Judge Mark H. Fandrich.

According to a press release from District Attorney Jon Budelmann, Ingleston entered the Cato branch of Community Bank wearing a motorcycle helmet and handed a note demanding money to a teller, claiming he had a gun on Oct. 15, 2019. The teller refused to give him money, and he fled the property and later burglarized a residence on Veley Road in Ira. A large law enforcement response to the area resulted in Ingleston being found after the reported burglary.