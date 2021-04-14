Jury finds man guilty of trying to rob Cayuga County bank, burglarizing residence

A Cayuga County jury this week convicted a Red Creek man for attempting to rob a northern Cayuga County bank and later burglarizing a nearby residence in 2019.
Following a trial that began April 5 with jury selection, a jury of seven women and five men returned their verdict Tuesday on multiple charges for Jason A. Ingleston, 43, with a last known address of 6031 Manley Drive in Red Creek. Ingleston was convicted of second-degree burglary and third-degree attempted robbery, both felonies, and acquitted on a misdemeanor petit larceny charge.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina prosecuted the case, which was presided over by Cayuga County Court Judge Mark H. Fandrich.
According to a press release from District Attorney Jon Budelmann, Ingleston entered the Cato branch of Community Bank wearing a motorcycle helmet and handed a note demanding money to a teller, claiming he had a gun on Oct. 15, 2019. The teller refused to give him money, and he fled the property and later burglarized a residence on Veley Road in Ira. A large law enforcement response to the area resulted in Ingleston being found after the reported burglary.
"The defendant was apprehended in close proximity to a safe and jewelry stolen from the dwelling, as well as the helmet worn in the bank," according to the press release. "Ingleston still had the holdup note in his pocket."
Ingleston is a previously convicted felon who faces five to 15 years in prison on the burglary conviction and up to four years on the attempted robbery conviction, according to the press release. Sentencing is scheduled for June 22.
“This defendant brought terror to the quiet community of Cato and the People will ask the Court to impose a significant sentence upon this repeat offender," Budelmann said in the press release. "We thank the jury for its time and hard work throughout this trial. We also credit the New York State Police for their excellent investigation, as well as Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina for his successful efforts in prosecuting the trial and convicting this defendant.”
A Red Creek man is facing charges stemming from a reported bank robbery in the village of Ca…