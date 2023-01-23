Just before trial, Virginia man admits to Auburn bank robbery

On the morning jury selection was scheduled to start in his trial, a Virginia man pleaded guilty to robbing an Auburn bank last year.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said Monday that Johann Bass, 45, of Falls Church, Virginia, admitted guilt to a third-degree robbery charge in connection with an incident at the KeyBank branch on Genesee Street on the city's west side on Jan. 12, 2022.

The DA's office said Bass entered the branch and handed the teller with a note that said “Stay calm, I have a gun, give me your money.” He made off with about $700 in cash that included four $20 bills with previously recorded serial numbers. When Bass was stopped by New York State Police in the village of Aurora an hour later, police said, he possessed those same bills.

The guilty plea comes with an expected 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison sentence, the DA's office said. Sentencing is scheduled for April 27 in front of Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone.

The bank robbery investigation included the Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina and Assistant District Attorney Richard Pado handled the prosecution.

“We commend the efforts of our local law enforcement partners in locating and apprehending the defendant," District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a press release. "Given their quick actions and investigation, our Office was able to secure the conviction and bring the defendant to justice.”

A second person who was charged in connection with the robbery has also pleaded guilty. Authorities said Elizabeth Yoensky served as the getaway driver from the robbery scene in Auburn, and pleaded guilty Monday to one count of third-degree robbery. The court sentenced Yoensky, who had a previous address in Auburn, to time already served, which ran from about Sept. 1 through Monday, the DA's office said.

A few weeks after the robbery, Bass and Yoensky were arrested again and charged with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy stemming from a burglary at a local business, the DA's office said. Those charges were satisfied with Monday's guilty pleas.

Police name suspects apprehended in Auburn bank robbery A man and woman were taken into custody in connection with a bank robbery reported on Auburn's west side Wednesday afternoon.