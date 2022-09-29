Justice appointed to appellate division court that oversees Cayuga County

Justice Mark Montour has been appointed to the New York State Appellate Division's Fourth Judicial Department, which serves portions of central and western New York, including Cayuga County.

He will become the first Native American justice to serve anywhere the state's Appellate Division.

According to a news release from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul, Montour has served as a state Supreme Court Justice and was elected to the position in 2013. He was previously the acting Administrative Judge for the Eighth Judicial District and the Supervising Judge for Genesee and Wyoming County Town and Village Justice Courts. He is an enrolled member of the St. Regis Mohawk Indian Nation and is recognized on the Kahnawake Kanien'keha:ka Registry.

Montour was the first Native American to be elected to a state level judicial position in the state. He is also the chairman of the state Tribal Courts Committee, state facilitator for New York-Federal-State and Tribal Courts and Indian Nations Justice Forum, and a member of the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics.

Hochul's office said the Judicial Screening Committee for the Appellate Division, Fourth Department reviewed the applications and conducted interviews of dozens of applicants. Only those applicants deemed "highly qualified" by the committees were submitted to the governor for her consideration. To be found "highly qualified," candidates must display integrity, independence, leadership, intellect, legal ability, judgment, temperament, and experience.

The governor has the authority to appoint justices to each Appellate Division from among those who have been elected as justices of the Supreme Court. These appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation.

"Justice Mark Montour is a talented legal mind who brings a thoughtful approach to the justice system," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "I am honored to appoint Justice Montour to the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, and I congratulate him on making history as the first Native American justice to serve in this role."