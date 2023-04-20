A juvenile was charged with falsely reporting an incident after a potentially threatening image was sent to Union Springs students on a school bus, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

According to a press release, the sheriff's office on Monday received a report that an image depicting "what appeared to be" firearms and a reference to students coming to school the following day was sent via iPhone airdrop to several students that were riding home on a Union Springs Central School District bus.

The image was shown to a concerned grandparent by a student who claimed they were one of the recipients of the air-dropped picture, the sheriff's office said. The grandparent then contacted 911 to report the incident and the sheriff's office investigated.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office arrested one juvenile on a charge of third-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class A misdemeanor. The juvenile was issued a juvenile appearance ticket to appear in Cayuga County Family Court at a later date and time.

“Any conduct that appears to be threatening in nature against our schools or members of our community will be investigated thoroughly and if found to be in violation of the law, we will hold those responsible accountable," Sheriff Brian Schenck said in the release. "There are consequences for threatening behavior and investigating these types of incidents will remain our priority."

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Union Springs School District and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer assigned to the Union Springs School District.