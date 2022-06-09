Last defendant sentenced for 2019 Auburn homicide in Cayuga County Court

AUBURN — The fourth and final defendant convicted in Cayuga County Court for a November 2019 shooting death in Auburn expressed regret for his role in the homicide.

Tyree Anglin, now 21, of Auburn, was one of four people who had been charged in the killing of Joshua Poole, 36, at 8 Delevan St. Anglin was before Judge Thomas Leone Thursday, facing sentencing for first-degree manslaughter.

At one point in the proceeding, Leone asked Anglin if there was anything he wanted to say.

"First and foremost, I would like to give my deepest condolences to the Poole family," Anglin said. He also expressed "shame" for his actions.

Leone noted that although Anglin is the last of the four defendants in Poole's death to be sentenced, he was the first to take "full responsibility." Anglin, who originally faced a murder charge, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in late June 2021.

On Thursday, Leone sentenced Anglin to 8 1/2 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Because Anglin was on probation for an unrelated youthful offender conviction, he was also sentenced on a probation violation, receiving 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison. Both of those sentences are set to run concurrently with one another.

Prior to the sentencing, Anglin's attorney James Baker said his client had taken "huge steps" in turning his life around, and asked that Anglin be sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Leone ultimately rejected that recommendation, staying with the agreed-upon sentence.

Anglin's co-defendants had all previously been sentenced over the last year.

Auburn murder suspects arraigned following grand jury indictment AUBURN — The three defendants charged in connection to the murder of Auburn resident Joshua Poole were indicted by a Cayuga County grand jury …

Lucciano Spagnola pleaded guilty in September days before his trial was set to begin. In November, he was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison for two counts of second-degree murder. He was also sentenced for less serious charges. The Auburn Police Department previously identified Spagnola and co-defendant Gage Ashley as the shooters, but Spagnola wasn't able to be charged with first-degree murder because he was 17 at the time.

Ashley pleaded guilty a day into his murder trial in September, and was sentenced in December to 21 years to life in state prison for first-degree murder and second-degree murder. He was also given 15 years to life and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, in addition to sentences for less serious charges. Prior to Spagnola's plea, he and Ashley were originally slated to be tried in court together.

Defendant Christian Rivera was indicted in 2020 on charges including second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities said that while Rivera hadn't been at the actual shooting, he planned the robbery that resulted in Poole's death, saying he provided money for the masks and gloves to be used for the robbery and provided the 20-gauge shotgun and 9-millimeter handgun used at the scene.

During the murder investigation, law enforcement determined Rivera had possessed child pornography, and he was charged for that crime in June 2021. In March, Rivera was given a previously-agreed upon sentence of 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for a first-degree attempted robbery conviction, plus one to three years in prison for one of the promotion counts. Those sentences are running concurrently. He reached a plea deal in court in January, admitting to the attempted robbery charge and one of the promotion counts, in satisfaction of his other offenses.

After Anglin's case in court Thursday, acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said she felt Anglin had "expressed the most remorse" out of all of the defendants. She also gave her thoughts on every defendant in Poole's death having now been sentenced.

'Destroyed my family': Sister of 2019 Auburn murder victim addresses shooter Looking straight at a person who had shot and killed her brother, Sarah Reed told Lucciano Spagnola about how his actions have affected her family.

"I hope that the victim's family, and his sister, especially, has some sort of closure from all of this," Grome Antonacci said.

Sarah Reed, Poole's sister, had previously spoken at the sentences of Spagnola, Ashley and Rivera, but she did not appear at Anglin's sentencing.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.