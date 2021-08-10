Law enforcement find loaded gun on Auburn man during search warrant

A loaded weapon was found on an Auburn man who was stopped as part of a search warrant Tuesday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.

A search warrant was executed on Austin C. Coff, 22, of 236 Woodlawn Ave., at 9 a.m., a news release from the APD said. The release said the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and APD, with the help of the New York State National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation into Coff.

Roger Anthony, APD's deputy chief, said Tuesday that Coff was pulled over in a vehicle on Columbus Street. When the search warrant was executed, a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found on Coff, a state parolee, the news release said.

Coff was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, and processed and held on a New York state parole warrant.

