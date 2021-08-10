 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Law enforcement find loaded gun on Auburn man during search warrant
CRIME

Law enforcement find loaded gun on Auburn man during search warrant

{{featured_button_text}}

A loaded weapon was found on an Auburn man who was stopped as part of a search warrant Tuesday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.

A search warrant was executed on Austin C. Coff, 22, of 236 Woodlawn Ave., at 9 a.m., a news release from the APD said. The release said the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and APD, with the help of the New York State National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation into Coff.

Roger Anthony, APD's deputy chief, said Tuesday that Coff was pulled over in a vehicle on Columbus Street. When the search warrant was executed, a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found on Coff, a state parolee, the news release said.

Coff was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, and processed and held on a New York state parole warrant.

Austin C. Coff

Austin C Coff
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This tiny robot rolls inside the body and provides localized medications

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News