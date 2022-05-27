Law enforcement to crack down on impaired driving over Memorial Day weekend

New York State Police and law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be stepping up patrols Memorial Day weekend.

A news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said the special enforcement period on drunk, reckless and impaired driving is slated to run from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, through 3 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, as Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year.

The initiative will involve sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols from state police and local law enforcement agencies, with troopers utilizing both marked state police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles "as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law," the release said.

These vehicles are meant to let troopers observe driving violations better and blend in with traffic "but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," the office added.

"Impaired driving is a reckless, dangerous choice that puts far too many people at risk of costly and possibly deadly consequences," Hochul said in the news release. "As we prepare to travel and get together with friends and family for Memorial Day weekend, I urge all motorists to drive responsibly and plan for a safe ride home. Don't get behind the wheel if you've been drinking so you can enjoy your weekend without endangering yourself or others."

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee partially funds the program. For Memorial Day weekend 2021, the release said, troopers arrested 185 people for drinking and driving, gave out 9,214 total tickets and investigated 163 personal injury crashes, which resulted in two deaths. According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, 516 people died and 5,067 were injured in crashes involving impaired drivers in the state in 2020, the governor's office added.

"There will be many more motorists on the road this Memorial Day weekend as the summer travel season begins. We want everyone to reach their destinations safely, so we are urging drivers to make responsible choices to avoid senseless tragedies," Mark J.F. Schroeder, Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner, said in the release. "Do not drive if you have been drinking or using drugs. Also, please follow the rules of the road and share the road safely with others."

