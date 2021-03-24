Legislature approves Cayuga County Sheriff's Office reform plan

Following a months-long process that included participation of dozens of stakeholders at meetings, hundred of residents responding to surveys and the drafting of a report that's more than 160 pages long, the Cayuga County Legislature has adopted a state-mandated reform plan for its sheriff's office.
At its monthly meeting Tuesday night, all but four legislators voted in favor of the plan, an approval that clears the way for its submission to the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in June requiring police agencies throughout the state to engage with their communities to come up with policing "reinvention" plans in the wake of nationwide protests after George Floyd's death in Minnesota last spring. Agencies that fail to form and submit a plan risk losing state aid.
The sheriff's office worked collaboratively with the Auburn Police Department in the community outreach and engagement process to form its plan. The Auburn City Council approved the APD plan, which is similar to the sheriff's office document, last week.
Both agencies' plans call for expanding officer training centered on racial bias, de-escalation techniques and diversity training. They emphasize the importance of supporting officers' mental health and expanding assistance from a countywide mobile crisis team that can respond to mental health crisis's at certain hours of the day. The two agencies also support the implementation of body-worn cameras for officers in the field, though they caution that the financial cost will be a challenge.
"The annexed Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office Police Reform Plan is the culmination of the comprehensive community review ... that incorporates the ideas and needs of the citizens and stakeholders of Cayuga County in order to promote fair and just policing, enhance community relations and engagement, and to foster trust and mutual cooperation," the resolution approved Tuesday said in part.
Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman thanked the people who worked on the plan, including Sheriff Brian Schenck and his team and APD Chief Shawn Butler and the city police department staff.
"This was a thorough process of public engagement," she said. "I look forward to the continued process of accountability and evaluation moving forward."
Four of the 15 county legislators voted against the plan: Andrew Dennison, Tim Lattimore, Hans Pecher and Paul Pinckney.
"This is nothing but the defund-the-police bill of Cuomo's, and I don't think we ought to honor it," Pecher said. He was the only legislator voting no who commented during the meeting.
