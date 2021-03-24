Legislature approves Cayuga County Sheriff's Office reform plan

Following a months-long process that included participation of dozens of stakeholders at meetings, hundred of residents responding to surveys and the drafting of a report that's more than 160 pages long, the Cayuga County Legislature has adopted a state-mandated reform plan for its sheriff's office.

At its monthly meeting Tuesday night, all but four legislators voted in favor of the plan, an approval that clears the way for its submission to the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in June requiring police agencies throughout the state to engage with their communities to come up with policing "reinvention" plans in the wake of nationwide protests after George Floyd's death in Minnesota last spring. Agencies that fail to form and submit a plan risk losing state aid.

The sheriff's office worked collaboratively with the Auburn Police Department in the community outreach and engagement process to form its plan. The Auburn City Council approved the APD plan, which is similar to the sheriff's office document, last week.