Lyons Falls woman arrested in connection with crash that killed 2 people

A Lyons Falls woman was recently charged in connection with an October vehicle crash that killed two people on the state Thruway in Seneca County.

Heather L. Seller, 43, was arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way down the highway in the town of Tyre on Oct. 20 and hitting a 2015 Toyota Sienna with four passengers inside, New York State Police announced in a Thursday news release.

Suraj Singh, of Richmond Hill, was driving the Toyota Sienna; another Richmond Hill resident, 40-year-old Danpatie Singh, was also in the vehicle. Both were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries, according to the release.

Seller, who was operating a 2011 Ford Edge, is accused of traveling westbound in the eastbound Thruway lane. She was transported to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse for serious injuries she sustained.