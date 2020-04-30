Lyons Falls woman arrested in connection with crash that killed 2 people

A Lyons Falls woman was recently charged in connection with an October vehicle crash that killed two people on the state Thruway in Seneca County.
Heather L. Seller, 43, was arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way down the highway in the town of Tyre on Oct. 20 and hitting a 2015 Toyota Sienna with four passengers inside, New York State Police announced in a Thursday news release.
Two of the passengers — Monica Amelda, 61, of Brampton, Ontario, and Florie Singh, 77, of Guyana — were pronounced dead after the head-on collision.
Suraj Singh, of Richmond Hill, was driving the Toyota Sienna; another Richmond Hill resident, 40-year-old Danpatie Singh, was also in the vehicle. Both were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries, according to the release.
Seller, who was operating a 2011 Ford Edge, is accused of traveling westbound in the eastbound Thruway lane. She was transported to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse for serious injuries she sustained.
Following an investigation by state police and presentation of the case to a Seneca County grand jury, Seller was arrested and arraigned April 22 in county court with 18 counts of felony-level offenses and three misdemeanors.
Her charges include five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, class B felonies, three counts of first-degree vehicular manslaughter, class C felonies, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, class C felonies, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, class C felonies, three counts of first-degree vehicular assault, class D felonies, and two counts of second-degree vehicular assault, class E felonies.
Her other misdemeanor charges are aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. She was also charged with failure to keep right and failure to use designated lane.
Seller was released on her own recognizance to appear in court at a later date, according to the release.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.thththt
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.