'M3GAN': Why the killer doll stands out from other horror villains

*Spoilers ahead for "M3GAN," now in theaters.*

In an endless landscape of comic book adaptations, sequels and reboots, an honest-to-God original intellectual property is hoping to do some damage in the cultural landscape. And show off some killer dance moves.

Horror satire "M3GAN," about a cutting-edge robot doll who is initially made to basically care for children but rapidly develops stabby tendencies, has hit the first full box office weekend of 2023. The titular doll, physically played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis, already became something of an icon before the film came out due to her TikTok-ready dances in the trailers. With the movie out now, it also needs to be said that this Terminator disguised as a Bratz doll is the best part of an already solid film.

(SIDENOTE: I'm just going to call the character "Megan," because that is how her name is pronounced in the film and I just can't bring myself to type "M3GAN" 15 more times.)

Director Gerard Johnstone and screenwriter Akela Cooper created a sharp little film. The promotional material suggested a goofy good time as a killer doll hacked, slashed and twirled through some folks while providing commentary on society's overreliance on technology, and the film does supply that, but it also isn't afraid to hit some surprisingly earnest emotional beats between Megan's co-creator Gemma (Allison Williams) and her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), who comes to live with Gemma and forms an attachment with Megan after her parents are killed in a car accident. Even when those two tones don't always mesh, Megan hold the entire thing hold together by being both unnerving and funny, sometimes both in the same scene. The character's deadpan sass, personality and role within the story help set her apart from other horror villain. She's not an icon on the level of Freddy, Jason, Michael Myers, Ghostface or the Jigsaw puppet, but she is a needed modern face in the world of movie monsters.

For the most part, Megan fits the horror movie monster mold in that she is a scary entity who goes around stalking and killing cannon fodder. The key element that allows her to be a bit of a different beast from other aforementioned horror fan-favorites is that, because she is a supposed to be a child's toy, albeit an extremely sophisticated one, she is allowed to simply coexist with other characters at first and is able to interact with people in ways beyond scaring the crap out of them before separating them from their organs.

At the beginning of the film, Gemma and her co-workers at a toy company are trying to build M3GAN to be the next big thing but are having issues. Once Cady's parents die and she is sent to live with her aunt, Gemma finds herself woefully unequipped to raise a child, let alone a grieving child struggling to process an incredibly traumatic experience. Gemma programs Megan to emotionally comfort Cady, sing and dance with her, teach her about science, remind her to wash her hands after going to the bathroom, and basically be her surrogate parent. Megan is still treated as a piece of technology by Gemma and the company she works for, but she more or less becomes a part of the family when Cady becomes fixated on her, and Gemma is clearly happy about the assistance.

Although she is distinctly inhuman, with her unnerving silicon mug that wouldn't be mistaken for an actual person's face for even a second but can still generate different facial expressions, Megan is mistaken for another child or just another doll a couple times in the movie. Other characters outside of Gemma's house or the toy company who come across Megan react with the appropriate "WHATTHEHELLISTHAT!?" response upon getting a good look at her. But the fact that the main players interact casually with her for a large portion of the running time and she can more or less operate in society when she is with Gemma and Cady makes her more akin to the murderers in thriller movies or shows such as "Single White Female," "Fatal Attraction," or "You" than a traditional horror creature, even though Megan's robotic appearance prevents her from blending in completely.

That said, the concept of a supernatural threat being able to exist among humans is not new, with the most obvious comparison being pop culture's bloodthirsty doll par excellence, Chucky from the "Child's Play" franchise. It's also worth noting that even though Megan's body count begins due to her programming compelling her to protect Cady from all physical emotional and physical harm, starting with a dog that bites Cady, that concept of murderous rampages being born from an intention to protect has also been touched upon in other horror properties. Even in the derided 2019 "Child's Play," Chucky's first kill is a cat that scratched the main boy protagonist.

There is a plenty of inherent campy fun to be had in seeing a doll bust some moves and slaughter fools, but what helps keep the Megan character interesting is that up until the big showdown her and Gemma and Cady at the end of the movie, this Annabelle-meets-Hal 9000 mash-up seems genuine in her desire to protect and nurture Cady. Jenna Davis' voice conveys the character's robotic nature, but she still comes off as caring at times, that she really does want to comfort Cady.

The expression work on the character also lends her dimension. When Gemma makes the frankly appalling decision to use Cady, who is CLEARLY STILL GRAPPING WITH HER PARENT'S DEATH, in a demonstration to show off Megan in front of the toy company's higher-ups, there is a moment where Megan shoots Gemma a look that suggests Megan does not want to force the traumatized Cady to go through with this. That one expression implies that even the dancing iPhone that's about to start killing people soon knows that this is bad for the girl.

Megan's quietly deadpan but somewhat caring personality is shown throughout her interactions with Emma and Cady, and Davis' vocal delivery lands some funny moments. In the climax, when Megan is trying to kill Gemma and she mentions that Gemma used to talk to her while she was building her, Megan laments, "Jesus Christ, I thought we were friends." The movie also shows Megan's ability to take over the technology around her in bigger doses and doses over time, building up threatening the character really is. Megan's flair and role as both protector and movie monster makes her a memorable creation and stands out against other horror baddies.

