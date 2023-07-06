A man admitted in Cayuga County Court to his involvement in a gunfight that took place outside an Auburn bar last year and seriously injured an employee.

Antoine Clark, 39, of Rochester, pleaded guilty in court June 29 before Judge Thomas Leone to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class C armed violent felonies, a Thursday news release from the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said.

The Auburn Police Department previously identified Clark as one of two men who fired at one another outside Lavish Lounge Bar & Restaurant, 288 Genesee St., on June 26, 2022. Police previously noted an employee at the bar was shot multiple times, had emergency surgery at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was later released. The news release said Clark pleaded last week to possessing the 9 millimeter pistol he fired during the incident. A second person, Zachariah McKoy, was later arrested in relation to the incident, the release said. The district attorney's office said McKoy's charges remain pending.

On July 25, 2022, about a month after the shootout outside Lavish Lounge, members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force arrested Clark in Auburn and recovered a 9 millimeter pistol from him, the news release said, adding that Clark also pleaded guilty in court late last month to knowingly possessing the weapon police secured from him in July 2022.

Clark originally from hails from the Rochester area with a parole address in Rochester but had been frequenting 71 Owasco St. in Auburn, law enforcement previously said, adding that members of the drug task force reported seeing Clark get into the backseat of a car in the vicinity of Owasco Street at around 7:21 p.m. July 25, 2022, and started following the car.

As the vehicle traveled northeast through the city while using side streets, the task force coordinated with the APD to hold a traffic stop. The vehicle was pulled over on North Seward Avenue near Franklin Street, police added at the time, saying Clark was positively identified after officers interviewed the occupants. Clark initially refused to exit the vehicle after being commanded multiple times to do so, and he tried to run when he finally got out of the vehicle, police said.

Following a brief struggle in the middle of North Seward Avenue, Clark was handcuffed and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun found in his waistband, police said. He was also reported to have been in possession of 31.7 grams of powder cocaine, 10.7 grams of crack cocaine and 24.3 grams of a cutting agent, plus over $2,000 in cash.

Clark was arrested and held pending centralized arraignment on felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said at the time. He was later charged for his alleged involvement in the June 26 shooting on charges of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Clark is set to be sentenced Aug. 31, facing 15 years of state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on each charge, with those sentences running concurrently, the DA's office said in the news release. Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci handled the case.