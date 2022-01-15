Man arrested in Cayuga County suspected in string of area larcenies

Police said a man found in a stolen truck in Cayuga County is responsible for a string of crimes in the surrounding area.

Auburn-based state police said that troopers checking on a report of a trespass at 11439 Route 90 in the town of Genoa Friday morning found two men in a pickup truck parked on the property. An ATV was in the back of the truck, police said, and there was a trailer on the property that also had an ATV on it.

Both suspects were taken into custody and troopers said they were able to determine that the truck had been stolen from a landscaping company in Syracuse. Troopers said that multiple long guns were found in the vehicle along with 2.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Troopers said the Chevrolet pickup had been stolen in Syracuse on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and that a fleet GPS had been removed from the truck in Georgetown, N.Y.

State police Investigators contacted state police in Ithaca and requested they interview the owner of the trailer that was located with an ATV on it in Cayuga County. When troopers located the owner, that resulted in the discovery of a burglary that had taken place in the town of Lansing.

Troopers charged the passenger they had found in the truck, Joshua M. Lites, with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and he was given an appearance ticket.

The man in the driver's seat, Tyler W. Hulslander, 26, of 15 Brown Ave., Cortland, was charged with four felonies: third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Hulslander was additionally charged by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Friday with two felonies: third-degree grand larceny in Venice Town Court and second-degree burglary in Summerhill Town Court.

Police on Saturday were still trying to identify the owner of a stolen ATV, and request that anyone with information about these cases or about Hulslander call the state police in Auburn at (315) 253-3103.

State police said the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in this wide-ranging investigation. Additional charges are pending in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

