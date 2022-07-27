Man charged in Auburn shootout that seriously injured bystander

A parolee from Rochester has been charged with taking part in a gunfight in Auburn that seriously injured a woman caught in the crossfire.

The Auburn Police Department said that Antoine T. Clark, 38, was one of two men who fired at each other after an argument outside Lavish Lounge Bar & Restaurant at 288 Genesee St. on June 26. Ciara Kukiela, 24, an employee at the bar, was shot multiple times. She had emergency surgery at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and has since been released, police said.

Police said Clark is originally from the Rochester area with a parole address in Rochester but had been frequenting 71 Owasco St. in Auburn. On Monday, members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force reported that they saw Clark get into the backseat of car in the vicinity of Owasco Street at about 7:21 p.m. and began following the car.

As the vehicle traveled northeast through the city while utilizing side streets, the task force coordinated with the APD to conduct a traffic stop.

The car was pulled over on North Seward Avenue near Franklin Street, and police said that Clark was positively identified after officers interviewed the occupants. Clark initially refused to exit the vehicle after being commanded multiple times to do so, police said, and when he finally got out of the car, he tried to run.

After a brief struggle in the middle of North Seward Avenue, Clark was handcuffed and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, police said, which was located in his waistband. He was also reported to have been in possession of 31.7 grams of powder cocaine, 10.7 grams of crack cocaine and 24.3 grams of a cutting agent, along with over $2,000 in cash.

Clark was arrested and held pending centralized arraignment on felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was later charged for his alleged role in the June 26 shooting on charges of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held in the Cayuga County Jail.

As for the other person involved in the shooting, the APD said the investigation is still pending.

The APD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident at the Lavish Lounge to contact Investigator Charles Augello at (315) 258-9880 or by email at craugello@auburnny.gov. Calls can remain confidential.