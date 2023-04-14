A Tompkins County man has been charged with having sexual contact with a teenager in Cayuga County.

New York State Police said Richard G. Couch, 54, of the village of Freeville, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of third-degree criminal sexual act and luring a child.

Police said in a news release that Couch allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a 16-year-old child. He was transported to the Cayuga County Jail and arraigned Friday morning.

State police said that their investigators were assisted by the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who may have had contact with Couch is asked to call state police investigators at (315) 255-2767.