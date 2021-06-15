Man convicted of trying to rob Cato bank refuses to leave jail cell for sentencing

A Red Creek man convicted of attempting to rob a northern Cayuga County bank and later burglarizing a nearby residence refused to leave his jail cell for sentencing Tuesday morning.

Jason A. Ingleston, 43, was scheduled for sentencing in Cayuga County Court in a virtual appearance before Judge Mark H. Fandrich, but the proceeding has to be postponed because Ingleston would not participate.

The judge, Ingleston's defense attorney, Rome Canzano, and Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina discussed options for how to proceed, and ultimately agreed they could not go forward with sentencing without the defendant appearing.

Fandrich said he intends to issue an order that directs the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to use force if necessary to bring Ingleston to the courthouse for an in-person sentencing on Aug. 3. Both attorneys agreed that was the best option to pursue at this point.

A Cayuga County jury convicted Ingleston of second-degree burglary and third-degree attempted robbery, both felonies, and acquitted him on a misdemeanor petit larceny charge, following a trial in April.