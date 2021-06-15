Man convicted of trying to rob Cato bank refuses to leave jail cell for sentencing

A Red Creek man convicted of attempting to rob a northern Cayuga County bank and later burglarizing a nearby residence refused to leave his jail cell for sentencing Tuesday morning.
Jason A. Ingleston, 43, was scheduled for sentencing in Cayuga County Court in a virtual appearance before Judge Mark H. Fandrich, but the proceeding has to be postponed because Ingleston would not participate.
The judge, Ingleston's defense attorney, Rome Canzano, and Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina discussed options for how to proceed, and ultimately agreed they could not go forward with sentencing without the defendant appearing.
Fandrich said he intends to issue an order that directs the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to use force if necessary to bring Ingleston to the courthouse for an in-person sentencing on Aug. 3. Both attorneys agreed that was the best option to pursue at this point.
A Cayuga County jury convicted Ingleston of second-degree burglary and third-degree attempted robbery, both felonies, and acquitted him on a misdemeanor petit larceny charge, following a trial in April.
Ingleston, wearing a motorcycle helmet, went into the Cato branch of Community Bank on Oct. 15, 2019, and handed a teller a note demanding money and claiming he had a gun. After the teller refused, Ingleston fled the bank and later burglarized a residence on Veley Road in Ira before a large law enforcement response resulted in his capture.
Ingleston is facing five to 15 years in prison on the burglary conviction and up to four years on the attempted robbery conviction, according to the Cayuga County District Attorney's press release issued after the trial. The DA's office at the time said it intends to pursue a "significant sentence."
Also in court:
• James Harmon Jr., 36, was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for his conviction on a second-degree assault charge stemming from an incident in August 2019.
Harmon, of 27 Wallace St., Auburn, at the time of his arrest, was attempting to claim a piece of property in a city apartment when neighbors called police to report yelling, police said at the time. Harmon was placed under arrest when he continued to cause problems at the scene when police arrived, and he then violently rammed his head and shoulders into an officer, causing the officer to miss work time with a significant shoulder injury.
Harmon was originally charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing government administration, both misdemeanors, along with the violations of disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment.
Fandrich's sentence matched what the prosecution and defense agreed to when Harmon pleaded guilty to the assault charge.
• Devonte A. Copes, 22, of 100 Franklin St., Auburn, was sentenced to shock probation for being convicted of first-degree criminal contempt stemming from an incident in which he violated an order of protection in July 2020. Copes pleaded guilty to the charge in March.
The shock portion of the agreed-upon sentence includes six months in Cayuga County Jail, for which Copes will get credit for time that he's already served since being in custody after his arrest. He will also serve five years of probation.
