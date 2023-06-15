A Cayuga County judge sentenced a man for possession of a weapon after he was found in a car blocking a roadway last fall.

Donnie R. Birdline, 21, with a previously listed address of 1845 Route 51, Illion, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday, facing charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of drugs.

As a part of a previous agreement, Birdline pleaded to the weapon possession count and was sentenced to five years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office previously said Birdline and another man, Reginald A. Abrams, were arrested in October 2022 after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in the road and blocking traffic in Fleming.

Sheriff's office members went to the area of Number One and Ridge roads in Fleming at around 1:30 a.m. to check on the occupants of the vehicle. Birdline, the apparent driver, was determined to be in possession of an unregistered handgun reported stolen in Florida. A quantity of cocaine and other drugs were found in a later search of the vehicle.

Also in court

• Charles J. Collins, 38, was also in front of Leone Thursday, facing two counts of third-degree burglary. As part of a prior agreement, he previously pleaded to both burglary charges and was sentenced to 3 1/2 to 7 years in state prison on both counts, with those sentences running concurrently

• Michael J. Covert, 48, was in court with charges of second-degree attempted burglary, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. For the contempt count, he was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years, in satisfaction of the attempted burglary charge.

• Frederick R. Ferris Jr., 28, with a previously listed address of 22 Parker St., Auburn, had one count of first-degree criminal contempt. He was sentenced to 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail for the contempt count.

• Roger D. Jorgensen, 55, was sentenced to five years of probation for a second-degree unlawful surveillance charge.

• Scott A. Meyer, 34, was due to be sentenced Thursday, facing charges of third-degree burglary and petit larceny. Meyer did not appear in court, so Leone issued a bench warrant for him.

• Garrett Partin, 36, was also in court Thursday, facing charges of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree criminal impersonation. As a part of previous agreement, he pleaded to the grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle counts. He was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison for the grand larceny charge and 364 days in the county jail for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle count.

• Tara L. Tanner, 33, faced five counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, with three counts from indictment and two counts from another. As a part of a previous agreement, she previously pleaded to a possession of a forged instrument charge from each indictment and was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in state prison on each charge, with both of those sentences running concurrently.