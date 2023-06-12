An Aurelius man convicted in a March jury trial of assaulting a police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Luke Gaffney, 42, was in Cayuga County Court Monday for his sentencing in connection with a 2020 incident in which he stabbed a Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputy in 2020. Gaffney was acquitted of second-degree attempted murder, as well as a lesser included charge of second-degree attempted assault.

For the assault on an officer conviction, Gaffney faced a prison sentence of 10 to 30 years with five years of post-release supervision. In addition to the 15 years of prison time, Judge Daniel J. Doyle added the five years of post-release supervision to Gaffney's sentence.

Gaffney was accused of using a knife to stab and try to kill Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Adam Bacon, who was a deputy at the time of the incident in Aurelius on Oct. 23, 2020. Bacon and two other law enforcement officers had come to Gaffney's home that day on the direction of Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone to secure Gaffney's firearms in connection with criminal charges Gaffney was facing from a domestic incident.

Testimony and evidence from the trial showed that Gaffney refused to turn over his firearms, citing a lower-level judge's ruling that he could do so by the following Monday, and he told officers to leave. Bacon then grabbed Gaffney as he was going back into his home, and Gaffney responded by stabbing him in the leg.

Bacon testified that he made physical contact with Gaffney at that moment because he believed, based on Gaffney's reaction, that he could be a danger to everyone at the scene, including people who were in the home at the time, if allowed to go back inside. Gaffney testified that he was reacting within his rights after the officer put his hands on him.

After the stabbing, Gaffney retreated to inside his home and refused to leave for about six hours. He surrendered without incident following crisis negotiation. Bacon was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of his injuries.

“The imposed sentence sends a clear message that violence against members of law enforcement will not be tolerated,” Cayuga County District Attorney Brittiany Grome Antonacci said in news release. “We hope the resolution of this case provides some closure for Deputy Bacon, his family, and the community as a whole. The District Attorney’s Office commends the quick response and efforts of all law enforcement agencies involved, including, but not limited to, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and the Auburn Police Department in preventing any further violence by this defendant and securing a safe and peaceful resolution for all parties involved."