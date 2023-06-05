The Auburn Enlarged City School District reported to district families on Monday that a man was taken into police custody after flashing what turned out to be a BB gun at student athletes.

Jeff Pirozzolo, school superintendent, said in an automated phone call that a man "rode by our girls lacrosse team at Auburn Junior High School and flashed a gun at that them." He said the incident took place after school.

The students were able to identify the man, and he was apprehended by the Auburn Police Department shortly afterward. The weapon was confirmed to be a BB gun.

"There is no current threat to any students or to the public at this time," Pirozzolo said.

The Citizen has reached out to the Auburn Police Department requesting additional information about the incident.