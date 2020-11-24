Man in U.S. illegally gets prison for killing Weedsport resident in drunk driving crash

A Guatemala native who was deported but reentered the United States illegally before driving drunk and killing a Weedsport man last year will serve 7 to 24 years in state prison.
Heriberto Perez-Velasquez was sentenced Tuesday in Cayuga County Court by Judge Thomas Leone at the end of an emotional proceeding in which family members of the victim spoke about the impact the crime has had on their lives and their community.
Perez-Velasquez crashed into the back of a tractor Mark Knapp was driving on Nov. 10, 2019, on Route 31. Knapp was thrown from the tractor that he was legally operating on the paved shoulder of the road and died at the scene. Perez-Velasquez ran from the scene on foot. A bystander ran after, caught and held him until Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputies could get to the scene.
Perez-Velasquez, 32, pleaded guilty in September to aggravated vehicular homicide with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18% or more, a class B felony, along with aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors. He has been in the Cayuga County Jail since being arrested, but previously listed a Savannah address.
Authorities have said he is in the U.S. illegally and was, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, previously deported in 2007. Perez-Velasquez was arrested just weeks prior to the fatal crash in Weedsport on a DWI charge. That case was in Wayne County, but the arraignment court determined he could not be held in custody and issued him an appearance ticket.
"Quite frankly, this case sickens me," Leone said near the end of the proceeding on Tuesday. "This senseless, selfish act, this horrendous crime ... should never have happened."
Senior Assistant District Attorney Diane Adsit spoke in court about the many crimes Perez-Velasquez committed, including twice entering the country illegally, driving without a valid license, and twice driving drunk and attempting to flee.
"This defendant has shown by his own repeated actions that he has no respect for the the laws of New York state or our nation," Adsit said.
Rome Canzano, one of Perez-Velasquez's attorneys, said his client has taken full responsibility for actions, but he also acknowledged that provides little comfort to Knapp's family and friends.
"Nothing that we can say or do in a court of law will ever suffice to make up for the loss," he said.
Speaking through an interpreter, Perez-Velasquez expressed remorse to Knapp's family and the Weedsport community "for causing the great damage that I have."
Both the prosecution and the defense asked the court to impose the sentence that was agreed upon when Perez-Velasquez pleaded guilty.
Speaking via videoconference due to New York state court system COVID-19 restrictions, Knapp's family members read emotional statements that included descriptions of the positive impact Knapp had on their lives and the Weedsport community, along with expressions of sadness and anger about the crime.
Herb Upfold, Knapp's brother-in-law, told Perez-Velasquez that he "ripped the hearts out of so many people that I loved."
"How dare you, have the audacity to come into our country illegally twice and think it's OK to break all of our rules?" he asked. "How dare you take advantage of our system while the taxpayers provide you with defense attorneys, translators, police protections, feed you, clothe you, house you, when you're not even supposed to be breathing our air?"
He also expressed disgust at how drunk Perez-Velasquez was when he caused the crash, saying the bystander who caught him "tracked you by the wreak of alcohol in the air." Perez-Velasquez's BAC was nearly three times the legal limit.
"Instead of checking to see if Mark was OK, like a coward, you took off running," Upfold said.
Samantha Knapp, one of Mark Knapp's daughters, talked about her struggles over the past year going through stages of grief.
"There is no rationale for why this happened this way," she said. "As much as I hate this truth, life isn't fair."
She said her father would want her to "wake up every day, go to work and make something of myself." She will be graduating from nursing school in May, she said.
"And I plan to help as many people as I can ... even illegal immigrants with drinking problems," she said.
Leone also sentenced Perez-Velasquez on his misdemeanor counts, giving him one year of incarceration on two of the charges to run concurrently with the longer sentence. He also issued more than $1,400 in fines and surcharges.
Perez-Velasquez will be subject to a deportation order once he gets out of state prison. He was convicted last spring in federal court on illegal reentry to the United States. He was also sentenced to six months of time served for the federal charge, and at Adsit's request, Leone made the state sentencing consecutive to the federal time served. As a result, the credit for time served on state charges started in May.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
