Man in U.S. illegally gets prison for killing Weedsport resident in drunk driving crash

Herb Upfold, Knapp's brother-in-law, told Perez-Velasquez that he "ripped the hearts out of so many people that I loved."

"How dare you, have the audacity to come into our country illegally twice and think it's OK to break all of our rules?" he asked. "How dare you take advantage of our system while the taxpayers provide you with defense attorneys, translators, police protections, feed you, clothe you, house you, when you're not even supposed to be breathing our air?"

He also expressed disgust at how drunk Perez-Velasquez was when he caused the crash, saying the bystander who caught him "tracked you by the wreak of alcohol in the air." Perez-Velasquez's BAC was nearly three times the legal limit.

"Instead of checking to see if Mark was OK, like a coward, you took off running," Upfold said.

Samantha Knapp, one of Mark Knapp's daughters, talked about her struggles over the past year going through stages of grief.

"There is no rationale for why this happened this way," she said. "As much as I hate this truth, life isn't fair."

She said her father would want her to "wake up every day, go to work and make something of myself." She will be graduating from nursing school in May, she said.