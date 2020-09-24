Man in U.S. illegally pleads guilty in fatal drunk-driving crash in Weedsport

AUBURN — A man illegally living in the United States pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges in connection with a drunk-driving crash that killed a Weedsport man last fall.
Heriberto Perez-Velasquez crashed into a tractor operated by Mark Knapp, 59, while driving drunk in Weedsport in November 2019. Knapp was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Perez-Velasquez ran from the scene on foot but was apprehended shortly after the crash.
With assistance from an interpreter on Thursday, Perez-Velasquez, 32, admitted guilt in Cayuga County Court before Judge Thomas Leone to aggravated vehicular homicide with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18% or more, a class B felony, along with aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Perez-Velasquez, who has been in custody at Cayuga County Jail but previously had a Savannah address, is from Guatemala originally. Authorities have said he is in the U.S. illegally and was, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, previously deported in 2007.
Perez-Velasquez's guilty plea satisfied other felony charges he was facing, including second-degree vehicular manslaughter. His sentencing is set for Nov. 24, and the longest incarceration term on any of the individual charges on which he's convicted would be 7 to 24 years in state prison with three years of post-release supervision. He also faces over $1,000 of fines and fees.
About a month prior to the crash in Weedsport, Perez-Velasquez was arrested in Wayne County on an aggravated DWI charge by state police, but the arraignment court in that county determined he could not be held in custody and issued him an appearance ticket.
Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Diane Adsit noted after court that Perez-Velasquez will likely be deported once he gets out of state prison. He was convicted last spring in federal court on illegal re-entry to the United States and a deportation order was issued.
During Thursday's proceeding, Adsit said she was concerned that if Perez-Velasquez could post bail, he would be deported before he could be sentenced on the county charges. As a result, Leone remanded him back to jail without bail until his sentencing.
Before the determination, Leone asked Perez-Velasquez questions related to the November incident. Through an interpreter, he admitted to driving under the influence and driving recklessly, hitting Knapp.
"I plead myself guilty for what happened," Perez-Velasquez said through the interpreter.
In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann provided additional details about the crime.
While driving east Nov. 10 on Route 31 near Watson Street with a BAC nearly three times the legal limit, Perez-Velasquez veered off the road and its paved shoulder, and then struck Knapp's tractor from behind while returning to the shoulder, Budelmann said.
"Perez-Velasquez’s car struck the motor vehicle from behind with such force that it bent the heavy frame and overturned the vehicle. As a result of the impact, the driver Mark Knapp was ejected from his vehicle, thrown to the pavement, and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained," Budelmann said.
The district attorney's office praised a nearby homeowner named Bradley O’Dell, who chased the fleeing suspect down and kept him detained until sheriff's deputies arrived. "If not for the courage and tenacity of O’Dell, justice might not have been served as swiftly or effectively, according to Senior Assistant District Attorney Diane Adsit," the press release said.
After court, Adsit said she was satisfied with the plea arrangement, noting members of Knapp's family wanted to be there Thursday but weren't able to. They do plan to be at the sentencing when they can speak to the court.
