Man in U.S. illegally pleads guilty in fatal drunk-driving crash in Weedsport

"I plead myself guilty for what happened," Perez-Velasquez said through the interpreter.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann provided additional details about the crime.

While driving east Nov. 10 on Route 31 near Watson Street with a BAC nearly three times the legal limit, Perez-Velasquez veered off the road and its paved shoulder, and then struck Knapp's tractor from behind while returning to the shoulder, Budelmann said.

"Perez-Velasquez’s car struck the motor vehicle from behind with such force that it bent the heavy frame and overturned the vehicle. As a result of the impact, the driver Mark Knapp was ejected from his vehicle, thrown to the pavement, and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained," Budelmann said.

The district attorney's office praised a nearby homeowner named Bradley O’Dell, who chased the fleeing suspect down and kept him detained until sheriff's deputies arrived. "If not for the courage and tenacity of O’Dell, justice might not have been served as swiftly or effectively, according to Senior Assistant District Attorney Diane Adsit," the press release said.

After court, Adsit said she was satisfied with the plea arrangement, noting members of Knapp's family wanted to be there Thursday but weren't able to. They do plan to be at the sentencing when they can speak to the court.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

