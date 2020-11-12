Man sent to prison for sexually abusing 6-year-old in Cayuga County

Budelmann said both statements detailed the trauma the family has gone through due to Edkin's actions, including the father having difficulty sleeping. Budelmann said the parents indicated they wanted Edkin to be sentenced to 10 years in prison with 10 years probation. Given his age, they believed this "would take (Edkin) to the end of his life and no other child would be sexually abused at his hands," Budelmann said.

Edkin's attorney, Rome Canzano, said his client "took full responsibility" in the pre-sentence investigation and cooperated with the investigation. Canzano added that Edkin appeared to show genuine remorse.

"There are no words that can be said to equate for what he's done," Canzano said. "I think that's reflected in his comments in the pre-sentence investigation."

When Leone asked Edkin if there was anything he wanted to say to the court or the victim's parents, Edkin acknowledged "the damage that I've done. ... I hope never to cause pain in anyone's life again, ever," Edkin said.

Before Leone made his determination, Budelmann read aloud some comments Edkin made to the Cayuga County Probation Department that Budelmann believed "would be helpful for the parents."