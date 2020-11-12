Man sent to prison for sexually abusing 6-year-old in Cayuga County

An Oswego County man is headed to state prison for sexually abusing a child in Cayuga County.
Dwight M. Edkin, 67, of 158 Villard Road, Parish, was arrested in Weedsport in March and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said at the time an investigation showed Edkin had sexual contact with a 6-year-old.
In Cayuga County Court Thursday Judge Thomas Leone sentenced Edkin to five years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision under a previously agreed-upon plea deal. An order of protection was established for the victim, and Edkin was ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fees and surcharges. Edkin is also required to register as a convicted sex offender upon release from prison.
The proceeding was done via videoconference, with Edkin at the Cayuga County Jail. The victim's parents were also on the call.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said the child's parents had asked that their victim impact statements be read aloud during sentencing.
"They're very powerful, they've very heart-wrenching in the details of the nightmare that's forever affected" the life of the child, Budelmann said of the statements.
Budelmann said both statements detailed the trauma the family has gone through due to Edkin's actions, including the father having difficulty sleeping. Budelmann said the parents indicated they wanted Edkin to be sentenced to 10 years in prison with 10 years probation. Given his age, they believed this "would take (Edkin) to the end of his life and no other child would be sexually abused at his hands," Budelmann said.
Edkin's attorney, Rome Canzano, said his client "took full responsibility" in the pre-sentence investigation and cooperated with the investigation. Canzano added that Edkin appeared to show genuine remorse.
"There are no words that can be said to equate for what he's done," Canzano said. "I think that's reflected in his comments in the pre-sentence investigation."
When Leone asked Edkin if there was anything he wanted to say to the court or the victim's parents, Edkin acknowledged "the damage that I've done. ... I hope never to cause pain in anyone's life again, ever," Edkin said.
Before Leone made his determination, Budelmann read aloud some comments Edkin made to the Cayuga County Probation Department that Budelmann believed "would be helpful for the parents."
"'It's quite simply unforgivable," Edkin told probation. "I know that my actions have caused a lifetime of trauma for the victim, and that is something I will never be forgiven for, and, quite frankly, I will never be able to forgive myself. I despise myself as a person for what I did, and I have lost everything, absolutely everything, as a result of my actions."
After that, Leone addressed the parents.
"It doesn't ease your pain, it doesn't ease (the child's) pain, but Mr. Edkin did take full responsibility and I truly believe him to be remorseful," Leone said.
Leone also acknowledged the parents wanted a 10-year prison sentence for Edkin, but said Canzano and the district attorney's office negotiated a five-year sentence that Leone had already promised to Edkin.
"For me to go back on that promise would reopen this case and also reopen all these wounds," Leone said. "So I am prepared to go forth with the agreed-upon sentence."
