Man sentenced for role in 2019 Auburn prison riot

AUBURN — A man is getting additional prison time for his involvement in a 2019 riot at Auburn Correctional Facility.
Michael Motta, 30, was in front of Judge Mark Fandrich for sentencing in Cayuga County Court Tuesday morning. Motta was one of five people indicted in January 2020 over their roles in a May 2019 riot at the prison, in which several corrections officers were injured.
He was originally charged with first-degree riot, a class E felony, and second-degree assault, a class D felony. Motta pleaded guilty earlier this year to the riot charge and second-degree attempted assault, a class E felony.
Fandrich sentenced Motta Tuesday to two to four years in prison on each charge, to run concurrently. This sentence will run consecutively with Motta's current prison term, according to a news release from the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann commented on the sentencing in the news release, referencing recent violence at the Auburn prison.
“Especially in light of recent events at ACF, we are sending a strong message what we will prosecute and seek additional prison time for inmates who violently attack staff," Budelmann said in the release.
The riot involved 25 to 30 inmates, with at least five corrections officers hospitalized for treatment, including one who missed several months of work after undergoing shoulder surgery. The incident ended with corrections officers firing teargas into the prison yard. The news release noted Motta punched an officer in the back of the head, causing the officer to lose consciousness and suffer a concussion.
Two of the five people charged, Russell Williams and Phillip Bradley, were convicted by a jury in May 2021 of first-degree riot, while Williams was also convicted of second-degree assault. They were both sentenced in July, with Bradley getting two to four years in prison, a $2,000 fine and other fees. Williams was given seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on the assault offense and two to four years on the riot count, running concurrently, plus a $3,000 fine and other fees.
The other two inmates, Darryl Wright and Kenneth Scott, are currently slated to go to trial Sept. 27.
