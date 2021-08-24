Man sentenced for role in 2019 Auburn prison riot

“Especially in light of recent events at ACF, we are sending a strong message what we will prosecute and seek additional prison time for inmates who violently attack staff," Budelmann said in the release.

The riot involved 25 to 30 inmates, with at least five corrections officers hospitalized for treatment, including one who missed several months of work after undergoing shoulder surgery. The incident ended with corrections officers firing teargas into the prison yard. The news release noted Motta punched an officer in the back of the head, causing the officer to lose consciousness and suffer a concussion.

Two of the five people charged, Russell Williams and Phillip Bradley, were convicted by a jury in May 2021 of first-degree riot, while Williams was also convicted of second-degree assault. They were both sentenced in July, with Bradley getting two to four years in prison, a $2,000 fine and other fees. Williams was given seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on the assault offense and two to four years on the riot count, running concurrently, plus a $3,000 fine and other fees.