Man who fled Auburn domestic violence incident was carrying drugs, police say

A Chenango County man is facing several charges, including drug and weapon offenses, following a domestic violence incident, the Auburn Police Department said.

The APD said officers were dispatched shortly before midnight Tuesday to a reported domestic incident on Paul Street. Police quickly identified the suspect as Cody E. Warner, 31, of 172 Cookhouse Road, Plymouth. It was determined during the initial investigation that Warner had threatened to use a hunting knife during a domestic incident, and a perimeter was set up around the home while the victim was safely interviewed in a different location, the APD said in a news release.

Police said Warner tried to flee the residence, resulting in a short foot chase before he was taken into custody. The release said that upon his arrest, Warner was "in possession of 173 glassine envelopes containing a white powdery substance, which later tested positive for the presence of a Fentanyl Compound."

Warner was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; third-degree possession of a weapon, a class D felony; third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree menacing, all misdemeanors.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office requested $20,000 cash bail/$40,000 bond, police said, and requested that full stay away orders of protection against Warner be issued to the people involved. Warner was taken to the Cayuga County Jail for centralized arraignment proceedings.

