Man who planned Auburn robbery that led to murder sentenced

AUBURN — For the third time in the past four months, Sarah Reed spoke in a courtroom to describe the impact her brother's murder has had on her life.

On Thursday, she was there for the sentencing of Christian Rivera, one of the four defendants charged in the November 2019 shooting death of her brother, 36-year-old Joshua Poole, at 8 Delevan St. in Auburn. Rivera, originally facing a murder charge, was in Cayuga County Court to be sentenced by Judge Thomas Leone after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and child pornography charges earlier this year.

With Rivera in the room, Reed said she hoped "at some point you have some remorse." She also mentioned that Poole had children and that Poole was her "last sibling."

When Leone asked Rivera if there was anything he wanted to say, he declined to speak.

Leone gave Rivera a previously-agreed upon sentence of 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for a first-degree attempted robbery conviction and one to three years in prison for one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child. The sentences will run concurrently.

Rivera was indicted in November 2020 on charges that included second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree conspiracy. Authorities said Rivera wasn't present at the shooting but planned the robbery that resulted in Poole's death, alleging he provided money for the masks and gloves to be used for the robbery and provided the 20-gauge shotgun and 9-millimeter handgun utilized at the scene.

During the murder investigation, authorities determined Rivera had possessed child pornography. He was charged in June for that crime. Rivera reached a plea deal in court on Jan. 19, admitting to the attempted robbery charge and one of the promotion counts, in satisfaction of his other offenses.

Before Leone announced Rivera's sentence, Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina said Rivera had accepted responsibility for his actions during his pre-sentence investigation.

"The victim would still be alive today if the defendant hadn't set up this robbery," Valdina said.

Before handing down the sentencing, Leone said he wasn't sure "what more I can say" that hadn't already been said.

"This was a really foolish act, to say the least," Leone said.

Rivera's attorney, Clifton Carden, of the Syracuse-based firm CDH Law, said after court that he felt his client "expressed all the responsibility" for his actions.

"He did not lack transparency. He did not lack remorse. He did not fail to take accountability for what he actually did, and regrets it, and I thought that was very telling," Carden said.

Amanda H. Spagnola received the same promoting a sexual performance by a child charges earlier in the same month that Rivera did. Spagnola is the mother of Lucciano Spagnola, one of the other defendants in Poole's death. Amanda Spagnola was also charged in July with two counts of third-degree intimidation.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office previously said Amanda Spagnola threatened a witness connected to Poole's homicide case. She was sentenced in Cayuga County Court earlier this month to 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail on one intimidation and one promotion count. Those sentences are running consecutively, so she is poised to serve about two years in jail.

Rivera's fellow defendants in Poole's death have all pleaded guilty in county court over the last year. Days before Lucciano Spagnola's trial was set to start, he pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced in November to 17 years to life in prison for two counts of second-degree murder. He was also sentenced for less serious charges. Lucciano Spagnola and co-defendants Gage Ashley were identified by the Auburn Police Department as the shooters, but Lucciano wasn't able to be charged with first-degree murder because he was 17 at the time.

Ashley was sentenced in December to 21 years to life in state prison for first-degree murder and second-degree murder. He also received 15 years to life and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, plus sentences for less serious charges.

Tyree Anglin, the fourth defendant, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in June. He is expected to see an agreed-upon sentence of 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said after court that Anglin is slated to be sentenced April 14.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.