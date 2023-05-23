An Auburn man who had two inert hand grenades faces several criminal charges following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning with law enforcement, the Auburn Police Department said.

At around 3:15 a.m., APD responded to a multi-unit residence in the area of Orchard Street and Jefferson Street for a report that Thomas R. Harvey, 33, of 26 Jefferson St., Apt. 3, reportedly possessed a hand grenade. It was also reported he was under the influence of drugs and was threatening self-harm, an APD news release said, adding that Harvey was wanted by the department on an arrest warrant from Auburn City Court.

Police were told Harvey also may have had a handgun, and they determined that by being at the residence, Harvey was violating two orders of protection against two separate people. He is also under state parole supervision.

Cayuga County 911 initiated a reverse 911 call to residents in the area to advise them to evacuate. Harvey did not cooperate as police attempted to contact him, and he subsequently barricaded himself in the residence, police said. Several people in the residence were evacuated over the course of several hours.

The APD Emergency Response Team, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit were all activated for the response. After hours of attempted negotiations, Harvey left the residence and tried to flee on foot. He was caught after a short chase and arrested at around 8 a.m., police said.

A search warrant was secured for the residence Harvey had been in. Two hand grenades later determined to be inert, a crossbow, an inoperable semi-automatic rifle, a replica semi-automatic handgun style BB gun and a replica AR-15 style BB gun were found.

Harvey was charged with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, all misdemeanors, in addition to a count of second-degree harassment, a violation.

Harvey was taken to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment. The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office recommended Harvey be remanded due to the current charges and his prior felony convictions, the release said. He remained in custody at Cayuga County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.