Men sentenced to time in Cayuga County Jail in separate child porn cases

AUBURN — Two men are getting time in the Cayuga County Jail in separate child pornography cases.

Mark E. Koziol, 67, was in front of Judge Mark Fandrich in Cayuga County Court for a sentencing on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann noted Koziol's age and said this was his "first involvement in the criminal justice system." Rome Canzano, Koziol's attorney, said his client had some "significant medical ailments" and he is embarrassed and ashamed of what he did.

Koziol spoke at one point, expressing regret.

"I accept full responsibly for my actions," he said.

Fandrich noted that Koziol was accepting responsibility, but also acknowledged the seriousness of Koziol's crime.

Koziol was sentenced to shock probation of six months in the jail, followed by 10 years of probation. He will also have to register a sex offender.

Later, John Wilczek, 67, Auburn, was facing Fandrich virtually after also pleading earlier this year to promoting a sexual performance by a child.