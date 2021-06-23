Men sentenced to time in Cayuga County Jail in separate child porn cases

AUBURN — Two men are getting time in the Cayuga County Jail in separate child pornography cases.
Mark E. Koziol, 67, was in front of Judge Mark Fandrich in Cayuga County Court for a sentencing on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann noted Koziol's age and said this was his "first involvement in the criminal justice system." Rome Canzano, Koziol's attorney, said his client had some "significant medical ailments" and he is embarrassed and ashamed of what he did.
Koziol spoke at one point, expressing regret.
"I accept full responsibly for my actions," he said.
Fandrich noted that Koziol was accepting responsibility, but also acknowledged the seriousness of Koziol's crime.
Koziol was sentenced to shock probation of six months in the jail, followed by 10 years of probation. He will also have to register a sex offender.
Later, John Wilczek, 67, Auburn, was facing Fandrich virtually after also pleading earlier this year to promoting a sexual performance by a child.
Budelmann said Wilczek was arrested in March 2020, with state police finding around 400 items of child pornography. Canzano, who also represented Wilczek, said he had no prior criminal history and noted he had been at the jail since he pleaded.
Fandrich sentenced Wilczek to shock probation of six months in the Cayuga County Jail and 10 years of probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
In other news
• An Auburn man is heading to state prison.
Matthew S. Swank, 38, whose last recorded address was 27 Canoga St., was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both class E felonies.
Swank was sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison.
