Moravia man faces long list of charges

A Moravia man was picked up by the New York State Police Wednesday morning on several charges, including driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

State troopers from the Auburn station stopped a vehicle on East Venice Road in the town of Venice, a news release on the state police website said. Subsequently, Joshua K. Allen, 38, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under 17 in the vehicle, open container law, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several traffic tickets. He was taken to the Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.

The Dec. 28 state police public information reports for Troop E, which includes the Auburn station, said Allen was also charged with two counts of possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and he was arrested at 1:05 a.m.