Moravia woman charged with driving drunk with 1-year-old passenger

State police said a Moravia woman seen driving erratically on the state Thruway Monday morning was intoxicated and had a 1-year-old passenger.

In a news release, police said that at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, troopers received a report of an erratic vehicle traveling eastbound on I-90 in the Herkimer County town of Schuyler. Troopers observed the vehicle and then pulled the driver over for multiple traffic violations.

Police said that the driver, Kara E. Drebitko, 33, of Moravia, was found to be intoxicated and traveling with a 1-year-old child.

Drebitko was taken into custody, transported, and processed at the state police barracks in Schuyler where her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.14%.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a Class E felony, and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Schuyler Court on May 17. Police said that Drebitko and the child were turned over to a sober third party.

