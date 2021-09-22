More than 96,000 tickets issued during New York state driving campaign

Over the course of 18 days, law enforcement across New York state issued over 96,000 tickets during an impaired driving enforcement campaign.

Officers in the state issued 2,586 tickets for impaired driving during the STOP-DWI Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6, according to a news release from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Law agencies also issued 94,075 tickets for other vehicle and traffic violations, such as speeding and distracted driving, during that period.

In addition to the impaired driving violations, 2,835 distracted driving tickets were given out, 24,260 speeding tickets were issued and 62,797 tickets were given out for other violations, among others.

“Impaired driving is a reckless decision that puts all those sharing the road in danger and New York State has zero tolerance for it,” Mark J.F. Schroeder, Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner and and safety committee chair, said in the news release. “The enforcement campaign showed impaired drivers will be caught and held accountable. The message is simple: drive sober or plan for a safe ride to your destination.”