Mother of Auburn murder convict gets jail time for intimidation, child pornography

The mother of an Auburn teenager convicted of murder last year was sentenced Thursday for intimidating a witness in that case, as well as possessing child pornography.

Amanda H. Spagnola, 37, was before Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone. Spagnola was charged in June with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony. She was later charged in July with two counts of third-degree intimidation, a class E felony.

Leone sentenced Spagnola to 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail on one promotion count and one intimidation count. Those sentences are running consecutively, so Spagnola is set to serve about two years in jail. As part of an agreement with the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office, the other counts were satisfied.

When Leone asked Spagnola if there was anything she wanted to say, she said no. Three people — two children in the promotion case and one person in the intimidation case — are getting orders of protection against Spagnola.

Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina said after court that Spagnola threatened a witness related to the homicide case of 36-year-old Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St. in November 2019. Spagnola is the mother of Lucciano Spagnola, one of the four people who were charged with murder in Poole's shooting death.

Days ahead of a trial, Lucciano Spagnola pleaded guilty and was later sentenced in November to 17 years to life in prison for two counts of second-degree murder, and was also sentenced for less serious charges. The Auburn Police Department previously identified him and co-defendant Gage Ashley as the shooters, but Lucciano couldn't be charged with first-degree murder due to being 17 at the time.

In the course of the murder investigation, authorities discovered that Amanda Spagnola possessed child pornography. The day after Spagnola was picked up for the promotion charges, Christian Rivera was arrested on the same charges. Rivera was one of the other defendants in Poole's death.

Rivera was indicted in 2020 on charges including second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities said Rivera wasn't at the actual shooting but planned the robbery that resulted in Poole's death, alleging he provided money for the masks and gloves to be used for the robbery and provided the 20-gauge shotgun and 9-millimeter handgun used at the scene.

Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said after court Thursday that Rivera reached a plea deal in court on Jan. 19. He pleaded to the attempted robbery charge and one of the promotion charges, in satisfaction of his other charges. He is currently expected to get 12 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision for the attempted robbery count and one to three in state prison for the pornography count. Rivera is currently due to be sentenced March 24.

Ashley was sentenced in December to 21 years to life in state prison for first-degree murder and second-degree murder, also receiving 15 years to life and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, along with sentences for less serious charges.

The fourth defendant in the homicide case, Tyree Anglin, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in June, with an agreed-upon sentence of 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. He has not been sentenced yet.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

