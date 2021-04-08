Mother, son charged in Cayuga County animal neglect case

Days after a Weedsport woman was accused of not providing proper food and shelter for multiple dogs, her son has also been charged.

State police said Thursday that Robert Austin Hawkey, 18, of Weedsport, was charged with not giving adequate food, water or shelter to 17 dogs at a residence on Mills Road. Hawkey's mother, Nycole M. Rosetti, was charged April 2 in connection to the same case. Hawkey was already in the Cayuga County Jail on unrelated charges when he was arrested.

State police said Hawkey was charged with 17 counts of torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal and 17 counts of neglect of an impounded animal, all misdemeanors. Rosetti received the same charges, except she also received an additional count of torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal for a separate incident which resulted in the death of a dog at a later date, state police said.

State police worked with Tom Adessa, the animal cruelty investigator for the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, on the case. Police added that Rosetti has voluntarily surrendered some of the dogs.