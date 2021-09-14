Murder trial ends abruptly with Auburn man pleading guilty to 2019 murder

A day after a trial started for an Auburn man facing charges connected with a 2019 shooting death in the city, the defendant pleaded guilty.
Gage Ashley, 24, who had been charged in the killing of 36-year-old Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St., pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court Tuesday to every count he was facing, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Ashley, whose trial began with jury selection Monday, admitted guilt to first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy charges, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
According to the negotiated plea agreement, the release said, Ashley will be sentenced to 21 years to life in prison for the murder counts, which he will serve concurrently. He also will receive shorter sentences on the remaining counts when he is sentenced, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 18, the release said.
Ashley's sentence is set for the same day that Luciano Spagnola, who pleaded Friday to multiple charges connected to Poole's death, is also to be sentenced. Spagnola was originally going to be on trial along with Ashley before deciding to accept an offer from Judge Thomas Leone to plead guilty to all counts for a prison term of 17 years to life in prison.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann commented on Ashley's plea and conviction in the news release.
“This defendant refused to even discuss resolving the charges until today, the second day of trial," he said. "This resulted in considerable police, prosecution and court resources being consumed unnecessarily preparing for the trial, which was expected to last four weeks. These resources included not only prepping over a hundred prosecution witnesses, but included the summoning over 200 potential jurors. Nevertheless, Gage Ashley’s acceptance of responsibility is certainly better later than never. We hope the conviction of the two shooters who murdered Joshua Poole provides some level of closure for his family.”
Budelmann also praised the various people and agencies involved in the investigation and trial, including the Auburn Police Department, the New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office. He also commended the work of Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci, who were representing the prosecution at the trial, along with DA's office Investigator Joseph DiVietro and Victim/Witness Coordinator Kristine France.
Todd Sloan, Ashley's attorney, said in an interview with The Citizen Tuesday afternoon that Ashley didn't have a criminal record prior to the events related to Poole's death. Sloan said 8 Delevan St. being seized by the APD in late August and closed for a year under a court order was "long overdue" and added the residence "was a blight on the community for years."
Sloan said the death wasn't a "cold-blooded event." Police had previously identified both Ashley and Spagnola as the shooters and had described the killing as an attempted robbery that turned deadly.
"Gage is not a monster," Sloan said.
During jury selection Monday, Judge Thomas Leone told potential jurors the trial could last from two to four weeks. After a full day of jury pool questioning on Monday, five had been selected.
Two other people were charged with murdering Poole besides Ashley and Spagnola. Tyree Anglin pleaded guilty in June to first-degree manslaughter, with an expected sentence of 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.
The other defendant, Christian Rivera, was indicted in 2020 on charges that included second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities said Rivera was not at the shooting but planned the robbery that resulted in Poole's death, alleging he provided money for the masks and gloves to be used during the robbery and provided the 20-gauge shotgun and 9-millimeter handgun used in the robbery. A jury trial date for Rivera has not been established yet.
