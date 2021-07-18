New Auburn police chief's goals include body cameras, expanded mobile crisis team

"We're not utilizing the space, we're outgrowing the space, because we take on more evidence now than we ever have," he said.

Officer Don Laraway is the APD's identification officer, who goes through the evidence for all of the department's cases. Reorganizing that space so Laraway no longer has to use two different floors for storage will make his job easier and help the department, Slayton said.

Heading into the future, Slayton feels Butler "left me in a good position," and praised Anthony's leadership, as well. He feels they helped him prepare for administrative duties, so he feels "somewhat prepared, as opposed to Chief Butler handing me the keys and saying, 'Good luck.'"

Slayton spoke about the high standards of the police chief job, adding that he wants to balance the concerns of the department with the concerns of the community.

"Sometimes there's going to be days when the members (of the department) here may not agree with what I do, community wise. So it's that fine balance that you have between the two," he said. "But not every decision is going to be liked by everybody."