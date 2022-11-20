New program waives civil service test for Cayuga County custody officers

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is hoping a new state pilot program will help close a staffing shortage shortage at the county jail.

The county is one of 12 update approved to hire new custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. Instead, prospective job candidates will be evaluated based on training and experience.

The program is being tested as a possible way to help deal with recruiting struggles that sheriffs throughout the state have faced, especially when it comes to custody officer vacancies.

Schenck said the county jail is currently short eight positions. He said the state's sheriffs, through the New York State Sheriff's Association, has been urging the state civil service department to give this program a try.

"We're all in the same boat," Schenck said. "Hopefully this allows us to attract more people."

Other counties selected for the program are Broome, Livingston, Monroe, Montgomery, Niagara, Oneida, Saratoga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren and Yates.

Waiving the civil service exam, which has written and oral components, could encourage applications from people who struggle at taking such tests but might be otherwise qualified to do the work of a custody officer, Schenck said.

"This could give them an advantage," he said. "We've had some really great new hires that have come from the bottom of the (civil service exam score) list."

While an exam won't be required, interested candidates still have to fill out a civil service application and pay the $25 fee. As part of the process the state will use to evaluate training and experience, these candidates will have to complete a questionnaire. The state has not released specifics on the criteria it will use to make those evaluations, Schenck said.

The next application deadline for custody officers is 5 p.m. Nov. 29. The application can be completed at mycivilservice.cayugacounty.us/exams or applicants can call (315) 253-1284. A training and experience questionnaire will then be available beginning Dec. 15.

The sheriff's office this week will host an open house for those interested in learning more about the custody officer positions and the no-exam application process. It takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the agency's training center on County House Road in Sennett.