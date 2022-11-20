 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PUBLIC SAFETY

New program waives civil service test for Cayuga County custody officers

  • 0
Jail Recruitment 2.JPG

Representatives from the sheriff's office answer questions during an open house for custody officer recruits at the Cayuga County Jail in November 2021.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is hoping a new state pilot program will help close a staffing shortage shortage at the county jail.

The county is one of 12 update approved to hire new custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. Instead, prospective job candidates will be evaluated based on training and experience.

The program is being tested as a possible way to help deal with recruiting struggles that sheriffs throughout the state have faced, especially when it comes to custody officer vacancies.

Schenck said the county jail is currently short eight positions. He said the state's sheriffs, through the New York State Sheriff's Association, has been urging the state civil service department to give this program a try.

"We're all in the same boat," Schenck said. "Hopefully this allows us to attract more people."

People are also reading…

Other counties selected for the program are Broome, Livingston, Monroe, Montgomery, Niagara, Oneida, Saratoga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren and Yates.

Waiving the civil service exam, which has written and oral components, could encourage applications from people who struggle at taking such tests but might be otherwise qualified to do the work of a custody officer, Schenck said.

"This could give them an advantage," he said. "We've had some really great new hires that have come from the bottom of the (civil service exam score) list."

While an exam won't be required, interested candidates still have to fill out a civil service application and pay the $25 fee. As part of the process the state will use to evaluate training and experience, these candidates will have to complete a questionnaire. The state has not released specifics on the criteria it will use to make those evaluations, Schenck said.

The next application deadline for custody officers is 5 p.m. Nov. 29. The application can be completed at mycivilservice.cayugacounty.us/exams or applicants can call (315) 253-1284. A training and experience questionnaire will then be available beginning Dec. 15.

The sheriff's office this week will host an open house for those interested in learning more about the custody officer positions and the no-exam application process. It takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the agency's training center on County House Road in Sennett.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Accused Buffalo Tops mass shooter to plead guilty

Accused Buffalo Tops mass shooter to plead guilty

The man charged in the May 14 shooting that killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in a massacre at a Jefferson Avenue supermarket is expected to plead guilty to state charges on Monday in Erie County Court, The Buffalo News has confirmed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News