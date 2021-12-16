New robbery charge filed against Auburn parolee

An Auburn man has been indicted on a robbery charge, about 18 months after a different robbery for which he was previously arrested.

Sadiq K. Bonner-Judge, 20, of 37 Olympia Ave., Apt. A8, was arraigned in Cayuga County Court on Thursday morning after he was picked up by Auburn police on Wednesday night.

APD said they could not provide additional details about the new charge against Bonner-Judge because it involves an ongoing investigation. The specific charge brought against him is first-degree robbery with a firearm being displayed.

Bonner-Judge was one of two defendants charged in a June 20, 2020, violent robbery in the city. Police said that Bonner-Judge was accused of entering a residence around 2:50 p.m. with another suspect, assaulting a male victim and stealing a small amount of cash.

He was picked up in November 2020 on a parole violation and turned over to APD for that case, which remains pending in the court system. In that case, Bonner-Judge was charged with second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree robbery, one for participating in a robbery aided by another person and the other for engaging in robbery causing physical injury.

Bonner-Judge remains on parole after serving part of a one- to three-year prison sentence for an aggravated driving while intoxicated conviction in 2019.

Following his arraignment on Thursday, he was released from the custody of the Cayuga County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0