New York law enforcement agencies ramp up DWI patrols for holiday weekend

State and local law enforcement are participating in a national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DWI initiative this weekend.

According to a Friday news release from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul, police "will be out in force" Friday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 5, when drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and more troopers on major highways.

In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, officers in marked and unmarked vehicles will be watching for distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers that are violating the Move Over Law.

Officials said that Labor Day weekend traditionally results in heavy traffic volumes throughout the state and the increased flow of traffic brings with it increased accidents, serious injuries and fatalities. Since the holiday weekend is also marked by alcohol consumption, law enforcement officials across the country have chosen to jointly participate in the campaign.

"Drunk and impaired driving is an irresponsible choice that leads to needless and devastating tragedies every year," Hochul said in a statement. "As many New Yorkers prepare to travel for Labor Day weekend, I urge all motorists to drive responsibly and plan for a safe ride home. Stay alert, and don't get behind the wheel if you've been drinking so you can enjoy the weekend without endangering yourself or others."

"Curbing drunk driving is a major law enforcement priority," New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said. "The State Police and our law enforcement partners urge everyone to have a plan for a safe ride this Labor Day weekend. Our objective is to stop those impaired drivers from putting the keys into the ignition and to make sure everyone has a safe holiday weekend."