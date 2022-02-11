New York police agencies to crack down on impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend

Law enforcement throughout New York state will step up patrols to crack down on impaired driving over Super Bowl weekend.

Local and state law enforcement agencies will be taking part in an enforcement campaign meant reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes from Friday through Monday, Feb. 14, according to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

"As we prepare to travel and get together with friends and family for an exciting Super Bowl Weekend, we are deploying law enforcement to make road travel as safe as possible," Hochul said in the news release. "Be sure to kick off the weekend by planning ahead for a safe ride home and avoid the costly and possibly deadly consequences of drinking and driving."

The Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated program is a large component of the state's work against impaired driving, the release said. The STOP-DWI program is paid for through fines from convicted impaired drivers.

During the state's Super Bowl weekend enforcement campaign in 2021, an overall total of 26,127 tickets were issued. There were 846 driving while intoxicated arrests made, with 5,608 tickets given out for speeding. Easily the largest number of tickets issued were 18,019 for other violations, although the news release did not specify what kind of violations those included.

"The New York State Police wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl weekend — but please do so responsibly. Driving while impaired can result in tragic consequences for you, your passengers and others on the road. As always, Troopers will be looking out for reckless and impaired drivers. If your celebrations include alcohol, please plan ahead for a safe ride home. No one wins when someone makes the choice to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired," state police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in the news release.

