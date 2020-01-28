New York sheriffs not seeing financial savings from bail changes

One of the jails with the biggest population drops in the state is the one administered by Clinton County Sheriff David Favro. He said the jail was housing just 94 inmates Friday, the lowest number sine 2003. A year ago, the jail held 260 inmates.

But Favro said he is braced for the possibility that the inmate count will spring back up as those who have been released from custody return for court dates.

“Any knee-jerk response to what we are experiencing now would be somewhat reckless,” he said. “These defendants may be out on the streets now, but a lot of them are coming back. They are not off the hook. They still have to resolve their cases.”

At the statehouse, the push to modify the new bail law is intensifying. Some Democrats who voted for the legislation last year now say they want amendments, though Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has argued it is too soon to undo the reforms. Prosecutors and police executives argue the new law went to far in limiting judges to use their discretion at arraignments.

A poll released by Siena College Jan. 21 found a large majority of independent voters now oppose the law, though that group backed the revisions last April.