On a day when many celebrate marijuana, police are urging people not to drive under the influence.

New York State Police said they will be stepping up patrols and targeting drug-impaired driving during an enforcement and prevention campaign on April 20, a date long associated with the use of cannabis.

While recreational marijuana is legal in New York, driving under the influence of drugs is not.

According to a news release, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee administers the Drug Recognition Experts training program, which trains officers to recognize impairment and drivers under the influence of drugs. The state added 99 additional DRE officers in 2022, bringing the total to 432 statewide, including 134 state troopers.

Additionally, every trooper is required to attend Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training, which provides members of law enforcement with additional skills to observe, identify and articulate the signs of impairment related to drugs and alcohol.

Authorities said that those planning to consume cannabis should not drive and designate a sober driver who won’t be consuming, or use public transportation or a ride-sharing service.

Whether the drug is legal or not, police said, drug-impaired driving poses a threat to the driver, passengers and other road users.

An impaired driving charge can set a motorist back $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, towing fees, and more. Anyone caught driving under the influence of any impairing substance can also face jail time.