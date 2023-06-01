New York State Police issued more than 13,000 tickets over Memorial Day weekend and arrested 19 people for DWI in the region that includes Auburn and Cayuga County.

Police on Thursday announced the results of a special traffic enforcement period last weekend that included sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and action against speeders, aggressive drivers and distracted drivers using handheld electronic devices.

In a news release, police said they arrested 194 people for DWI and investigated 839 crashes, including 130 personal injury crashes. No fatal crashes were reported.

In addition to the DWI charges, Canandaigua-based Troop E issued 379 speeding tickets and another 270 for child restraint and seat belt violations.

The statewide totals:

• Speeding 3,863

• Distracted Driving 373

• Seat belt violations 3,029

• Move Over Law 122

• Driving while intoxicated 219

• Overall tickets 13,471