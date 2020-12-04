Nick's Ride puts leader on paid leave after second arrest in Auburn

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The charges this week were pressed by a man that Campagnola confronted at a different unit within the apartment building minutes prior to the incident with his ex-girlfriend. In both cases, Campagnola has told police he had permission from the landlord to be on site performing welfare checks on the two people. He has pleaded not guilty to both sets of charges.

The Nick's Ride board said it is continuing its own investigation, with help of outside experts, that began following the June arrest. But at a meeting on Wednesday, the board also decided to place Campagnola on unpaid leave "to give him time to focus on resolving his legal matters. He has done invaluable work for the organization and the community over the last years. We want to allow him time to focus on private matters now."

The board statement went on to say that it has brought in a consultant, who was not named, to serve as interim executive director. The statement emphasized that the work done at Nick's Ride continues.

"As an organization, we remain focused on our mission to help people in recovery in our community and support our peer workforce to be able to continue their important work," the statement said.

"As a community, we need to remain vigilant in fighting the ongoing opioid epidemic, especially during this global pandemic, which left people with substance use disorder even more vulnerable. Nick’s Ride 4 Friends is committed to this cause and we appreciate your continued support and trust."

Executive editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.