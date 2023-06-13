State and local law enforcement agencies have taken down a drug ring that operated in Cayuga and several other upstate New York counties.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday that more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, over 10 kilograms of cocaine, 19 guns and more than $440,000 in cash were seized by police. The drugs are valued at over $9 million. Forty-eight people were arrested for their alleged roles in the drug trafficking ring.

The seizures were the product of a two-year investigation led by the state attorney general's office that originated in Wayne County. At the outset, three groups were identified as selling drugs in Cayuga, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties. The alleged sources of the drugs were two brothers, Michael Danzey and Terrance Raggs. James said Danzey and Raggs provided the cocaine that was sold in Wayne County. Two other individuals, Ryan Faniel and Aaron Sweeney, allegedly provided cocaine and oxycodone that were sold in Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties.

Danzey, who is among the 48 people facing drug-related charges, is also accused of attempted murder for a shooting that occurred in 2021. The victim was seriously wounded, but survived. James said Danzey targeted the individual because he believed they were stealing from him.

The investigation expanded from Wayne County to Rochester after it was discovered that Sweeney allegedly received cocaine from Raquel Torres. Authorities say more drug distributors and resellers were found on the same block of Avenue D in Rochester. The block is described as a "major trafficking hub." Buyers could pick up their drugs at different houses on Avenue D. The houses were run by Raymond Vega, who has also been charged.

According to James, Avenue D sellers had the same source for their cocaine — Luis Rivera. This phase of the investigation uncovered a cocaine and fentanyl distribution network allegedly involving Rivera and his sons, Jacob, Luis Emmanuel and Natan. The Riveras' drug distribution operation was in a residential building in Rochester. Investigators found that fentanyl was shipped from California to Rochester. Some of the shipments were intercepted by police.

Jacob Rivera, who was in a federal prison in Louisiana, had cellphones smuggled into the facility and he managed the drug shipments and operations, according to authorities.

Luis and Jacob Rivera have been charged with operating as a major trafficker, a serious offense with a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. The pair, along with Luis Emmanuel, were charged with second-degree money laundering.

In a statement, James said the drug ring was "fueling the fire" of the crisis affecting the Finger Lakes region.

"The dozens of individuals arrested and charged as a result of this investigation were flooding local communities with drugs, and were armed with deadly weapons to support their illegal activities," James said. "This major takedown was only possible because of my office's strong connection with local law enforcement, and I thank my colleagues for their partnership."

The investigation was led by the attorney general's Organized Crime Task Force and involved several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties.

The other defendants in the case have been charged with various crimes, according to the attorney general's office. The charges include criminal sale and criminal possession of controlled substances and conspiracy to commit the crimes.