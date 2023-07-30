A state appeals court has upheld the convictions of two men previously found to be in possession of narcotics and illegally obtained weapons in separate cases.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office announced in a news release Friday that Floyd Chavis' convictions on drug-related crimes were affirmed by the Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, in Rochester.

Chavis was arrested in February 2019 after members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and multiple other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 51 Orchard St. following an investigation on illegal narcotics sales, the Auburn Police Department said at the time. Authorities found heroin, glassine bags, cash and a stolen AR-15 assault rifle in his apartment. Forensic testimony at trial confirmed his DNA was on the rifle, the release added.

In January 2020, a Cayuga County jury found Chavis guilty of third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies. He was also convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, which are misdemeanors.

He was sentenced to 12 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the controlled substance conviction, in addition to concurrent sentences on the other charges.

The news release noted the Appellate Division also affirmed the convictions for Arthur Janes. The charges stem from when Janes sold cocaine in Auburn on May 2021 and police stopped his vehicle that June and found 30 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of methamphetamine, three digital scales, microbaggies for narcotics and two long guns.

That November, he pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Janes was sentenced in January 2022 to four years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision on each count, to run concurrently.